Women's Place prepares for 40th annual Book Riot

Organizers are preparing for the 40th annual Nova House Book Riot, which begins with a pre-sale Wednesday and continues through Sunday in Niagara Falls.



The event will once again take place at the Niagara Square on Montrose Road, but this time inside an exterior store near World Gym.



The book riot is hosted by Women's Place of South Niagara and raises money for the agency's two shelters — Nova House in Niagara Falls and Serenity Place in Welland. The shelters support women and children experiencing domestic violence.

The pre-sale is scheduled for Wednesday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. for a minimum $10 donation at the door.



Regular sale days follow Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.



"It's our largest attended event, and it's also our largest event in terms of what generates revenue to support our programs," said development director Amanda Braet.



She said last year the book riot raised more than $60,000.



"That makes such a big impact on what we can provide to our community and members that need our services."



Braet said Women's Place offers many services that women and children can access, including a 24-hour support line.



"On average our staff receive five calls per day from people that need help. We also have counseling services for women and children, transitional housing support and a family court support program."



This will be the last year for the book riot at Niagara Square.



Last year it was held inside the former Toys 'R' Us space, but this year will be inside space formerly occupied by Petcetera, which has an exterior entrance between World Gym and the Winners entrance.



Due to the closure of the enclosed portion of Niagara Square, Women's Place had to look elsewhere for future space.



Earlier this year, the City of Niagara Falls agreed to waive the rental fee, and to allow the book riot to be held at the Gale Centre in 2018.



"We're so pleased to have the support from RioCan (which has an ownership interest in Niagara Square) this year, and then the City of Niagara Falls for the Gale Centre next year — it's really important," said Braet.



In past years, the book riot has also been held at the Skylon, Optimist Hall and the sportsplex.



Braet said to know this far in advance where the event will be next year is important from a planning and marketing perspective.



"We can use this opportunity to advertise to our current clients at (this year's) sale, so that hopefully we don’t lose any traffic by changing the location and the time of year next year," she said.



Braet said next year's book riot will be held at the beginning of June to coincide with ice removal at the Gale Centre.



She said organizing the book riot is no easy task.



It takes the work of around 170 volunteers who have to sort through three full storage units, top to bottom, front to back, of books.



Braet said more volunteers come on board every year as the event grows in popularity and the amount of required space.



She said the space this year is almost identical in square footage to the space last year, "but the layout is going to feel a little bit larger in that it's more of a rectangle without some awkward shape of a room or a back room."



Braet said the book riot has "something for everyone" and is "very affordable."



"Our volunteers spend a great deal of time sorting before the event, so it's a well-organized event. If you're looking for a special read, it's generally easy to find, if we have it."



She said visitors also flock to the event because they know they're supporting a worthy cause.



"With the statistics of one in three women have experienced domestic violence in their lifetime, somebody knows somebody who has been effected by this, so it’s a nice way to purchase something for your enjoyment, but also to support the community members that need it."



Braet said last year was the first time they had a pre-sale day and organizers received "great feedback."



She said the tradition of allowing visitors to bring their own reusable shopping bag and to fill it with items for $5 on the Sunday will continue this year.



"I know some people really look forward to that. It's the tail end of the event, and it helps us clear out the space and people get a good bargain, too."

