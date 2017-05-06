Niagara police looking for missing man

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing person from Niagara.

Frank Collinson, 53, has been reported missing by his family, and they are concerned for his welfare. Police said the last confirmed contact with Collinson was in June 2015.

Collinson is white, between 5'11-6' in height, weighs approximately 180 pounds and has brown eyes. He has no known tattoos or distinguishing scars.

The last known vehicle associated to Collinson is a 2011 Hyundai Genesis - two door, silver in colour, with Ontario licence BASA 638.

This vehicle is also outstanding and police are trying to locate it as part of their investigation.

Police said Collinson has previously been employed in the food-service industry and may have sought employment in this field outside of Niagara.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Collinson or his vehicle to call them at 905- 688-4111, ext. 3300, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling 1-800-222-8477, or by texting 274637 with the keyword Niagara, then the tip.

Police request that any person who may have had contact with Collinson after June 2015 to also call them.