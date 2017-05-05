Marineland animal cruelty case deferred again

Animal cruelty charges against Marineland have been deferred in a Niagara Falls court room for the fourth time.

During a brief appearance in Niagara Falls Provincial Offences Court Friday morning, Marineland lawyer Andrew Burns asked for – and received – another deferral, this time to June 2.

Marineland has been charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty by the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) stemming from park inspections in November and January. The charges involve care of the park's black bears, peacocks, guinea hens, elk and deer.

None of the animals were removed from the park.

Marineland has disputed the charges, claiming the OSPCA is “continuing a publicity campaign at the behest of a band of discredited activists.”

Friday's court appearance was originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m., but Burns got his deferral from Justice of the Peace M. McLeod shortly past 9 a.m. He said he has been meeting with prosecutors for the OSPCA, and another month is needed “so hopefully these issues get resolved.”

Marineland owner John Holer did not attend.

The OSPCA says a conviction on all 11 counts could result in a lifetime ban on owning animals, two years in jail and fine of up to $60,000.

“We want to reassure the public that the (OSPCA) will continue to make sure these animals are getting the care they require,” said OSPCA senior inspector Steve Toy in a media release in January.

The OSPCA conducted a further inspection of Marineland in March and found no issues of concern. Afterwards, Marineland issued a statement saying the 11 charges of animal cruelty “are even more puzzling following the most recent, comprehensive inspection of the park.”

