Flooding possible in south Niagara

It’s only the first week of May, but by Sunday Welland will have reached its rainfall quota for the entire month.

Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell, said the Rose City will get up to 80mm of rainfall by the Sunday. In some areas of Niagara, people could see up to 70mm of rainfall between Friday and Sunday. Kimbell said the intensity of rainfall will diminish on Saturday, and tapper off Sunday. But with heavy rainfall and storm warnings comes the possibility of water pooling and flooding.

Welland public works general foreman Vincent Beaudoin said the city was prepared for any possible flooding. Multiple crews were monitoring areas of concern throughout the city Friday and would continue to do so during the weekend.

“(Thursday) we spent the day preparing our pumping stations, setting up our auxilery pumps in preperation for the storm,” Beaudoin said.

Areas of concern for the city are drainage ditches which are overflowing. Beaudoin said overflowing ditches are mainly happening in the rural areas though. In order to help prevent water build up,city staff cleared debris around drains and continue to monitor them.

“When some of the catch baisins back up that’s because of the volume (of water) until the rain subsides,” he said.

Niagara Region Emergency Management is reminding people to ‘turn around, don’t drown and not drive through any flood waters as the water may be deeper than it looks or the road underneath may have been washed out.

Emergency management specialist Patricia Martel said the region is continuing to monitor the situation as the rain falls.

“We are monitoring the potential for localized flooding due to both the heavy rainfall and the high lake levels. We are in contact with our partner organizations including municipal emergency management coordinators and the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (NPCA), and will work together to respond should the situation warrant it,” she said.

Over at the conservation authority, communications specialist Michael Reles said the agency is monitoring water levels on the countless streams, creeks and rivers in its watershed in Niagara, Hamilton and Haldimand.

He said water levels, such as on the Welland River, have increased, but are below critical levels. Monitoring stations throughout the watershed feed water level data back to the NPCA.

“A few years ago we came to close to the 100 year flood mark on the (Welland) river, but we’re not quite there now,” Reles said, adding the conservation authority was watching low-lying areas in its jurisdiction.

Reles said the conservation authority has closed the Jordan Harbour Conservation Area because the water levels there are very high, due to it being a low-lying area and from the rain and high water levels on Lake Ontario.

The NPCA issued a flood watch and said water levels within the major watercourses are elevated but remain below critical thresholds.

“All residents are encouraged to closely monitor river and lake conditions in their areas. Localized flooding in low lying areas is expected. Motorists are encouraged to avoid driving through flooded roadways,” the flood watch said.

“Lake Ontario shoreline erosion and flooding are also a concern during this event. The combination of high lake levels and moderate to strong Northeast to Northwest winds could result in high waves that may result in erosion and shoreline flooding along the southern shores of Lake Ontario. Residents living along Lake Ontario from Hamilton to Niagara-on-the-Lake are urged to monitor the situation,” it added.