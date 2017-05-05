Deadline looms for hydro cutoff

Welland Hydro customers who are behind in payments might be left in the dark come May 15.

A winter ban of cutting power to customers has been lifted, which means many may be scrounging to pay accumulated bills. But the good news is there are a number of options available for people who are struggling to pay.

Welland Hydro director of customer service and employee relations Perry Orosz said he doesn’t want to see any customers without power. He said hydro sends customers notices 10 days in advance, and will try to contact customers 48 hours before shutting off power.

Orosz said as of May 1, Welland Hydro has sent out about 300 notices of payment, but that number is always changing. He said most people have made payments or arranged a payment plan.

“We understand that some customers have difficulty paying their bills and we don’t want them to feel like they are out of options,” Orosz said Thursday.

Options are offered through the Ontario Energy Board (OEB); through social assistance programs, including the Ontario Electricity Support Program, which took affect on May 1; and the Electricity Support Program, a monthly on-bill credit to reduce people’s bills for low-income customers.

Anyone in need of assistance can visit The Hope Centre on King Street in Welland, where staff will help with applications. Orosz said Welland Hydro works closely with the Hope Centre to ensure no one goes without hydro.

Another program available is the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP). Through LEAP people will provide their income information to be considered for a one-time grant.

“People have been inquiring about the different programs ... a lot of customers have been keeping up with payments,” he said.

Orosz said the most important thing for customers to do is to communicate with their hydro provider. People can make payment arrangements if they can’t afford to pay their bills.

He said said people should call 905-732-1381 or email Welland Hydro at csr@wellandhydro.com to inquire about assistance.

With notes from the Kingston Whig-Standard.