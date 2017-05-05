Search Engine: Built to impress

Q: As I was driving in Niagara Falls past Dufferin Islands near the falls, I noticed how beautiful the detailing on the power authority buildings is. It must have been some intensive work to get the shaping of corners and windows on those buildings.

The architecture of those buildings are a treasure and I was wondering who cast or built them for the authority?

I made a U-turn and saw part of the engravement is spelled with a “v,” as in avthority. Why is there a “v” instead of a “u” on the engravement?

A: The stately facades of the old power plants along the Niagara Parkway in Queen Victoria Park have stood the test of time.

Their 1905-era builders went out of their way to create grand structures, said Jim Hill, superintendent of heritage for Niagara Parks Commission.

“They were built to impress,” Hill said. “They knew there was a sensitivity that they were building these plants in a park. They couldn’t just build industrial buildings. They had to put a little effort into the appearance of these places.”

But the private hydro companies were also trying to put their best foot forward from a marketing point of view.

Hill said they were selling new technology to consumers, competing against the gas companies, and needed to appear like a safe, solid choice.

“It was a conscious decision to not just build practical modern power plants but make them look aesthetically pleasing and also give this sense of age.”

Instead of trying to look sleek and hip, he said they tried to convey their technology was actually the oldest around.

“This is the power of the gods that we’re harnessing and it isn’t new and scary, it’s actually been with us forever and we’ve just gotten so smart we know how to harness it.”

Millions of potential customers would drive by the buildings when visiting Niagara Falls.

There are four former power plant buildings along a short drive, built in 1905 and 1906.

The most stunning is the Toronto Power Generating Station, which says Electrical Development Co. of Ontario Limited above its entrance.

Hill said it was built by M.L Peppard and designed by Edward James Lennox, who also designed Sir Henry Pellat’s Casa Loma in Toronto. Pellat was an investor in the plant. It operated until 1974.

The gothic-looking Canadian Niagara Power Company building, also known as Rankine Generating Station, is surrounded by water at Fraser Hill. It was designed by Algernon S. Bell, who was associated with the financiers J. P. Morgan, William Rankine and Edward Adams. Built by Anthony Douglas of Cataract Construction, it was in operation the longest until 2009.

Riders of the new zip line land on a platform next to the Ontario Power Generating Station. It’s in the gorge by Murray Hill and was built by O.B. Suhr. The designer was Paul N. Nunn and it ran until 1999.

The Ontario Power Company’s Gate House is located by Dufferin Island.

Hill said the buildings symbolized the height of technology of the day, but their construction was less so, with stones hauled away by horse-drawn carts.

As for some company names chiselled with the letters “v” instead of “u” — it’s an old Roman style likely used to add to their old-fashioned appearance.

Hill said it gives the buildings a classical vibe, taking you back to a totally different era.

“It’s kind of cool that they were built to impress over 100 years ago, and people in the 21st century are still impressed,” Hill said.

“The builders and the designers back then can be proud. They were coming out of the 19th century and even in the 21st century people are still impressed with the scale and look of these unique buildings.”

