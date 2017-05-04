NPCA on witch hunt, Forster says

Characterizing a recent move against Lincoln regional Coun. Bill Hodgson by Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority board of directors as a “witch hunt,” Welland MPP Cindy Forster is calling for a provincial takeover of the embattled organization.

During question period at Queen’s Park Wednesday, Forster called on the province to appoint a supervisor to run NPCA.

“The majority of elected municipal officials and our communities are fed up,” she said. “It’s time for the government to appoint a supervisor to oversee the NPCA.”

Forster’s call comes after NPCA board chair Sandy Annunziata sent a letter to several municipal councils, including Niagara Region, Hamilton and Lincoln, informing them that the board voted to censure board member Hodgson.

The letter says the board engaged the legal firm of Gowling WPG LLP to conduct an “investigation into the actions of member Bill Hodgson.” The letter says the investigation concluded that Hodgson’s actions could be seen as an attempt to influence a bidding process — one that would have seen NPCA hire an auditor — in favour of a potential bidder.

The letter does not specify what Hodgson was alleged to have done. Although the letter references a report issued to NPCA by Gowling, the report was not included in the letter Annunziata sent out.

At press time, the Gowling report has not been released. NPCA has refused to release the report to The Standard.

In an interview Thursday, Forster said she stands with Hodgson, who she describes as “having more integrity and is more committed to transparency” than any politician she knows.

Forster said Hodgson may be facing the wrath of some NCPA directors because he was the most vocal member of the NPCA board calling for a full audit of the NPCA’s operations — something the board has been under increasing pressure to do since community activist Ed Smith circulated a 2016 report critical of the agency, alleging NPCA uses questionable practices and is rife with conflict of interest problems.

“It’s clear the NPCA board chair, Sandy Annunziata, in an attempt to cover up his and some of board members’ own actions, will stop at no end to silence anyone who seems to disagree,” Forster said in her statement at Queen’s Park. “Today I stand alongside local Coun. Hodgson to send a strong message to the NPCA board chair, Sandy Annuziata, and his cohorts: We will not tolerate bullying and we will always stand up for transparency and accountability.”

Annunziata did not return repeated requests for an interview Thursday.

Hodgson has said he will not discuss the censure on the advice of a lawyer.

Based on a motion by Hodgson, NPCA started a process to hire an auditor. But on April 22, Annunziata terminated the bidding process, saying a board member had “corrupted” it.

Annunziata said NPCA will request the Ontario’s auditor general do an audit. The Auditor General’s Office had previously offered to conduct an audit, but that offer was rejected and NPCA elected to hire its own auditor.

On April 26, NPCA held a special meeting during which the vote to censure Hodgson was taken.

The discussion and vote appears to have happened entirely behind closed doors.

A recorded vote was taken in public to approve the “direction” decided upon during a confidential session. Seven members of the board voted for that motion; four voted against and Hodgson abstained.

NPCA spokesman Michael Reles said the public vote “confirmed” decisions that were made in the confidential meeting. The actual vote to censure Hodgson was done behind closed doors.

According to NPCA bylaws, the board can discuss issues behind closed doors if they relate to the security of NPCA property, land acquisitions, labour relations, potential litigation or “personnel matters about an identifiable individual including authority employees.”

However, NPCA bylaws require, with only specific exceptions, that votes on matters discussed behind closed doors are done in public session.

“No vote shall be taken and no written record shall be kept in a closed meeting unless it is for a procedural matter, or for giving directions or instructions to officers, employees or agents of the authority or persons retained under contract with the authority,” the bylaws say.

Reles said he could not say why the vote to censure Hodgson was done behind closed doors, directing questions about board decisions to Annunziata.

NPCA bylaws say a censure motion requires a two-thirds majority of board members present at the meeting to vote in favour of it.

There were 13 board members present for the confidential portion of the April 26 meeting. Board vice-chair James Kaspersetz left before the public vote was held, leaving 12 members attending the meeting.

A two-thirds majority of 12 members would require eight members to vote in favour of a motion. The public vote to confirm the decisions made in confidential session was seven in favour and four against.

Welland Mayor and NPCA board member Frank Campion said he voted against the motion in public because he was opposed to censuring Hodgson.

Although he said he could not discuss what happened behind closed doors, he said at Welland council such a vote would have happened in public.

“At our council, for instance, if we have an integrity commissioner report, and we have only had the one, that report is presented publicly and the vote is public,” Campion said.

Wainfleet Mayor April Jeffs sits on the NPCA board and she also voted against the motion in public because she is opposed to censuring Hodgson.

Like Campion, Jeffs said she could not discuss the closed-door meeting. However, she said the letter Annunziata sent out “wasn’t helpful.”

Forster said she is concerned the letter was sent out without the report, leaving the councils the letter was sent to, along with the public, unable to judge the allegations against Hodgson.

“I am going to request it. If they deny that request, we’ll try to get it through a freedom of information request,” Forster said.

She said the public has no faith in the leadership of NPCA and that the province should appoint a supervisor to run it in the same way the province appointed a supervisor to run Niagara Health System in 2011.

“A supervisor should be put in place at least until an auditor general’s audit is done,” she said.