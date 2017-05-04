Big words, big laughs in Firehall finale

A bit of improv. A bit of music. A lot of laughs. Throw them on stage, and the Niagara Falls Music Theatre Society is buzzing for its season finale.

William Finn’s unlikely Broadway hit The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee starts a three-week run Friday night, and it’s not just the cast that has to be sharp. Every show, four members of the audience are invited on stage to take part in the fictional spelling bee alongside cast members. While producer Glen McCann says they’re all approached in the lobby so they aren’t ambushed, it still brings an unpredictable element to every performance.

“In many ways, it’s sort of a microcosm of doing live theatre,” he says. “It doesn’t matter how well-rehearsed you are, things are going to happen that you’re not prepared for. A lot of it is thinking on your feet and trusting the people you’re with.”

Set in a small town middle school, the story follows six eccentric youths squaring off in a spelling bee organized by three equally offbeat adults. Tempers flare, big words get thrown around, and the parents - of course - add to the weirdness. Along the way are several songs with titles like I’m Not That Smart and My Friend, The Dictionary.

Sharing the stage with audience members has been a staple of the show since it premiered in 2005, earning six Tony Award nominations and winning for Best Actor in a musical (Dan Fogler) and Best Book of a musical.

McCann says every cast is given “escape scenarios” for any scene with the audience which strays too far off script.

“There’s a history with this show, there’s a bit of folklore around that,” he says. “These are tried and true methods of dealing with those things.”

The show stars Giuliana Borsella, Mikhail Chaloupov, Wesley Detlor, Jessica Johnson, Victoria Kyoko, Olivia Madera, Peter Mitchell, Katie Muirhead and Chris Webb.

McCann saw the show on Broadway a decade ago and was hooked on the concept of elementary school kids going at it with words instead of on the playing field.

“They’re kids with this enormous obsession in their life. About success in the spelling bee and the intellectual commitment they have to make. It’s got a whole built-in drama right there.

“There’s much more of a comic framework built around it, but it’s very much about, what is it that brings these various kids here? What’s going on in their lives, what got them invested in this thing? It’s very funny and charming.”

It ends the season on a musical note, which the company is making an effort to get back to, McCann adds.

“I think we went through a period there for awhile where we weren’t paying as much attention to the musicals as Firehall had done in its history. So we’ve tried to bring those back out.”

