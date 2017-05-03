Sword used in Port Colborne attack

A dispute over a television saw a man use a sword to attack three others in Port Colborne, say Niagara Regional Police.



Police say they were called to the East Village for the report of an armed person Tuesday night. Officers blocked off Louis Street, between Fares and Mitchell Streets, and had Niagara EMS paramedics and a paramedic supervisor on standby on Fares Street.



Once on scene, police learned a Mitchell Street resident had attacked three other males at a residence over the ownership of a television.



None of the three males received major injuries, police say, adding their car was severely damaged by the accused with the sword.



Tyler Wilson, 21, of Port Colborne, was charged assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, mischief over $5,000, assault with intent to resist arrest, and fail to comply with a recognizance.



He was held pending at bail hearing on May 3 in St. Catharines.

