Niagara Central Dorothy Rungeling Airport will move forward with an environmental impact assessment of the River Road property, Welland city council heard this week.



Ward 2 Coun. David McLeod asked where the city was at in terms of Niagara Region taking over the facility, which opened in the 1940s and served as a Second World War training base for Royal Canadian Air Force pilots.



“The same place we were before,” said Mayor Frank Campion in response.



Talks between the region and the airport’s partner municipalities — Welland, Port Colborne, Wainfleet and Pelham — had stalled over who would pay for the assessment. Each municipality had asked the Region to pay for it or to waive the condition as part of the transfer of ownership should the upper-tire municipality assume responsibilities for Niagara two public airports.



In early March, the Region voted against the request to waive the assessments and to require that they be completed before any takeover happens.



Also in March, Welland council had a report talking about divesting the city’s interest in the facility, but that report was deferred at the time over the issue of who would pay for the assessment.



McLeod questioned whether the environmental impact assessment is moving forward, and if it was not already included in the airport’s budget.



Each municipality contributes toward funding the airport, located just inside Pelham. Welland’s portion sits at 51 per cent. Welland is represented on the airport commission by Couns. Jim Larouche and John Mastroianni.



Welland city treasurer Steve Zorbas said funding was set aside in the airport’s 2017 budget for the assessment, which is expected to cost between $63,000 and $65,000.



Larouche told his fellow councillors the airport is moving forward with the assessment.



The airport, with two paved runways, is home to Niagara Skydive Centre, 87 Eagle Squadron Air Cadets, COPA Flight 149, the St. Catharines Flying Club and to a multitude of clients requiring inside hangar space, outside tie-downs and private hangars.

