The Foodscape Revolution comes to the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

Cruel Winter: A County Cork Mystery, by Sheila Connolly

When a group of locals are snowed in at Sullivan’s Pub in a small County Cork village, the infamous suspect in a decades-old murder case takes the opportunity to share her side of the story and forces the informal court to come to some surprising conclusions.

The Draughtsman, by Robert Lautner

After a young German man takes a badly needed job with a prestigious Erfurt engineering firm in 1944, he quickly escalates from simple draftsman to designing ovens for Auschwitz and Buchenwald. The novel charts the rise of a soul in the grasp of denial who must awaken to the reality of the genocide in which he is a participant.

Fallout, by Sara Paretsky

V. I. Warshawski’s goddaughter convinces her to look for a young filmmaker who has disappeared. Her search takes V.I. to a Kansas farm and a former nuclear missile site next door where trouble has turned to death.

Little Sister, by Barbara Gowdy

Sensible Rose, looking after her aging mother and running a small cinema, is having vivid dreams about living someone else’s life. Is she merely dreaming or is she inhabiting another woman’s mind? Can she help a woman she has never met and come to terms with a death for which she has always felt responsible?

The Stars Are Fire, by Anita Shreve

Out of control fires in the fall of 1947 bring devastation and heartbreak to many families along the Maine coast. For Grace it also brings new freedoms beyond her original narrow life and her bravery will be tested as never before.

Non-fiction

The Sensational Past: How the Enlightenment Changed the Way We Use Our Senses, by Carolyn Purnell

Today we consider there to be only five senses, but during the Enlightenment there were often considered to be many more, and even the ones we think of were not always described in the way to which we are accustomed.

The Inner Life of Cats: The Science and Secrets of Our mysterious Feline Companions, by Thomas McNamee

Why do cats do the things they do? Follow along as McNamee investigates the mysterious world of cats.

The Foodscape Revolution: Finding a Better Way to Make Space for Food and Beauty in Your Garden, by Brie Arthur

Vegetable gardens aren’t just for backyards anymore. Check out these great ideas for incorporating veggies into your landscape.

Milk. Made. A Book About Cheese: How to Choose It, Serve It and Eat It, by Nick Haddow

Haddow dispenses excellent advice about where to find the best cheeses, and what to do with them.

David Bowie: Changes, by Chris Welch

From the young 1960s Bowie to the iconic Ziggy Stardust and more, this is a fabulous look at a musical superstar.