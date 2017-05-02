St. Catharines energy saving efforts recognized

The City of St. Catharines has joined the Million Kilowatt Hour Club.

The designation by Alectra Utilities Corporation, formerly Horizon Utilities, acknowledges hydro customers that have saved over one million kilowatt-hours by making energy changes.

The city was one of five Alectra customers who received the club distinction Tuesday during the fifth annual Energy Savings Champion Awards in Stoney Creek.

The event also recognized GM Canada’s St. Catharines Propulsion Plant with an Energy Savings Champion Award in the category of lighting.

St. Catharines manager of facilities and energy Anthony Martuccio said the city’s savings have been gained over more than a decade but three recent projects pushed St. Catharines over the million mark.

A city-wide conversion of 14,000 streetlights from high-pressure sodium light bulbs to high efficiency LED lights was the major one.

The project, more than halfway completed, is expected to reduce the city’s annual energy and maintenance costs by as much as 60 per cent.

The city’s other big energy saving projects were upgrades to the refrigeration control system at the Seymour-Hannah complex and an LED lighting conversion at the St. Catharines Museum at Lock 3.

While the city earned the million kilowatt-hour club distinction, Martuccio said the actual savings are close to 1.9 million kWh.

“We’ve been saving so many kilowatts over the years and then when we did those projects, it put us in that million kilowatt category,” Martuccio said.

Alectra Utilities recognized 11 business customers from the St. Catharines and Hamilton area for their energy saving efforts and projects Tuesday.

It said those customers reduced their combined electricity consumption by almost 21 million kilowatt-hours over the last two years alone. That’s the equivalent of removing 2,300 homes off the grid for a year.

