Niagara Parks unveils Canada 150 projects

Canada's 150th birthday will have the Niagara Parks Commission gardeners busy this spring.

Interactive gardens, a revitalized Niagara Glen, and 30,000 red and white tulips will greet tourists this summer for the Parks' commemorative programming for the country's year-long celebration.

Backed with $563,000 from the province's Ontario150 Funding Program, the Parks has undertaken five legacy projects with the theme of 'Rooted.'

During a media conference Tuesday, Niagara Parks Commission chairwoman Janice Thomson said the projects “speak to our mission and the 'roots' we have established over our rich 132-year history.” They also touch upon the Parks' anniversary campaign theme of 'Begin Here,' “signifying Niagara Parks' importance as a natural, cultural and heritage gateway.”

The five projects will be:

Rooted in Legacy - Ten interpretive pollinator gardens spaced along the 56 km Niagara River corridor. They'll stress the importance of birds, butterflies and bees.

Rooted in Nature – Providing insight into Ontario's native plant and animal species. It launched February at the Butterfly Conservatory. In addition, revisions to the Niagara Glen Centre will be unveiled in July.

Rooted in Life – Will feature an art exhibition at the Floral Showcase interpreting life in Ontario over 150 years. Uses vintage pieces from Durham's former Cullen Miniature Village collection.

Rooted in the Garden - A series of cultural and culinary programs spotlighting the Botanical Gardens and School of Horticulture.

Rooted in Design – An amateur and professional art competition to design two high traffic flower beds at Queen Victoria Park and Queenston Heights park, as well as the face of the Floral Clock. A commissioned piece of work will be unveiled in the fall.

Late last year, Vesey's Seeds of Prince Edward Island donated 1,000 red and white tulip bulbs to 150 communities across Canada to mark the country's 150th birthday in 2017. The Canadian Garden Council chose the 150 communities from nearly 500 applicants.

The Niagara Parks Commission ended up receiving an additional 29,000 bulbs, planted in October and now in bloom along the Parkway.

“Who knows more about how important a garden is to your community than the Niagara Parks Commission,” said Canadian Garden Council treasurer Harry Jongerden.

“The reason people come to this side of the Niagara River is the incredible beauty created by the Niagara Parks Commission. You're not the background or backdrop to the show ... you are the show.”

jlaw@postmedia.com