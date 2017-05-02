Niagara College farm researcher receives $1M grant

Niagara College’s industrial research chair has received a five-year grant to continue his research and work on an interactive web-tool designed to help farmers farm better.

The $1-million grant is a renewal from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council and will allow Mike Duncan and his team to continue working on the Research Crop Portal, a project he started roughly 10 years ago.

He described the portal as a tool for people in the agricultural community to use to collect and compile data from precision agriculture. Precision agriculture, or site-specific farming, is about figuring out which crop will thrive where and why, how much fertilizer it might need over another area on the same field, and other such intricacies of farming.

With the help of sensors to collect the data and the portal which the data is fed into, farmers can get a better idea of how to maximize their work.

“This is kind of the perfect tool for walking through that mine field,” said Duncan of the nitty gritty details of agriculture.

When it began, he said the portal was for storing the data, but now the program can help someone in the agricultural industry use that data to improve their farm practices.

He said he’s a agricultural physicist, not an agronomist, so he doesn’t have that same knowledge-base, but he said the team consults agronomists to make sure the tools they are putting into the portal are relevant and useable.

In its present research stage, Duncan said there are 40 to 50 farmers using the portal, as well as a few companies and consultants.

The Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs is also on board with this tool, he said, and they are collaborating with other colleges as well. The list is growing day-by-day as more people are learning about the technology and its benefits.

Duncan said when they receive a call from an interested party, the team gives a walk-through of the program and how to use it to get the best results. He said some farmers are looking for an even more streamlined functionality for which they can just press a button and the program will do all the work — but the project isn’t there yet.

He did say though, “I think the technology has an awful lot to offer in how you can farm.”

He said the $1-million grant will allow his team to continue its research and continue to refine the tool.

People who are interested in using the Research Crop Portal can call the college at 905-735-2211 and ask for him, he said.

