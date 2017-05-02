Falls cat adoption centre on the move

The Niagara Falls Humane Society’s Cat Adoption Centre will be moving to two new locations in the city.



The centre, which had to shut down when the enclosed area of Niagara Square closed Sunday, will be moving into a building on Queen Street, next to Druxy’s Famous Deli, as well as into the Mount Carmel Centre on Montrose Road, near Thorold Stone Road.



Cathy Fugler, managing director for the humane society, said she’s hoping the centre will move into those new locations by the third week of May.



“We’re working on them right now,” she said.



“They’re going to be free-roam settings. They’re going to be copies of the adoption centre (that was at Niagara Square), just smaller versions. And they’re on bus routes … which the Niagara Square was, too.”



Fugler said there were eight cats at the adoption centre when the Niagara Square mall closed, and they have temporarily been moved to the humane society’s building on Chippawa Parkway until the two new locations are ready to open.



“We’ve got them in a free-roam room for now, so they don’t have too much culture shock,” she said.



Fugler said they’re looking for volunteers who are willing to paint, as well as people who are handy at building things for the two new locations.



Anyone willing to help can either email humane@niagarafallshumanesociety.com or call Fugler at 905-356-4404, ext. 223.



Fugler said after news came out in January that Niagara Square was going to close and that the adoption centre will be looking for a new home, “two different people stepped up to help us.”



“We’re pretty excited about trying this,” she said.



“We figured between the two different locations and the shelter, we’ve got a lot of the city covered for people’s convenience. We’re pretty excited and people have been very positive about it. The spaces are great.”



Fugler said the Mount Carmel location is going to be “completely volunteer run,” while the Queen Street location will be “a little bit more of our business being done there.”



“The store manager there will be doing volunteer interviews and so on at the Queen Street store,” she said.



Since 2009, volunteers at the centre have helped to find forever homes for more than 2,000 cats and other small animals.



The space was donated by Niagara Square and has provided a family-friendly sanctuary for animals awaiting adoption.



Fugler said RioCan, which has an ownership interest in the mall, was “really fair with us” and has been supportive of the centre for the last 7 1/2 years.



“We had three months notice, which we thought was generous,” she said.



“They’ve been nothing but kind to us. They donated some things from the mall that we can use. We hope to work with them again. We’ve told them that we’re interested in the new development that’s going in there, and they haven’t closed the door, so we’ll see.”



When the closure of the 40-year-old shopping centre was announced, a RioCan representative said the company will be making a “significant investment” into a redevelopment plan that will transform the enclosed areas of Niagara Square into an updated retail environment with additional parking stalls for shoppers.



No timeline has been given for the project.

