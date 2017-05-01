GOULBOURNE: Are you a wrong or right leader?

What happens when there is a change in leadership? A change in leadership typically means a change in the way an organization does business.

To see tangible evidence, drive up the QEW to the GTA and take a look at the changes to the Toronto Raptors, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Blue Jays. In all three cases, a change at the highest leadership position in the organization had a tremendous impact on the fortunes of each of these professional sport franchises.

Masai Ujiri knows talent when he sees it, and as president of the Toronto Raptors he has acquired the players required to make Canada’s NBA team a regular contender.

Brendan Shanahan took a chance on a group of young players in his role as president of the Toronto Maple Leafs and it resulted in the team’s return to the NHL playoffs for the second time in the past 13 years.

Alex Anthopoulos’s deal-making ability for the Toronto Blue Jays as their general manager brought in the players the team needed to make an impressive run for MLB’s highest reward twice.

All three of these leaders recognized that the only way to develop their organizations was to develop their people.

So does this mean that the only way Niagara businesses, not-for-profits, educational institutions or government organizations can find success in this globally competitive marketplace is to bring in new leaders who have an eye for talent development?

No, but the senior leader of an organization has to be ready to ask her or his team three questions: Why do team members leave? Why do team members stay? What do I need to do to help my team members find success?

All the surveys you read regarding employee retention come down to the same old saying, people quit their bosses, not their jobs. Poll after poll demonstrates that employees stay if they are getting tangible and intangible rewards from management. So in both cases real change comes down to your next move, Mr. or Ms. Niagara Boss.

If you are looking for some inspiration, here is a group of Niagara award winners who know how to lead others.

Dr. Martha Davidson and Dr. Mat Noble Wohlgemut have talent development down to a science as they have recently received two awards for outstanding training at their clinic in Smithville, which is also a McMaster University teaching site.

Ron Kore runs his Sobeys on Highway 20 on the floor side-by-side with his staff and regularly gives back to the community by doing things such as hiring individuals with special needs and sponsoring fundraisers for the Welland-Pelham Special Olympics, which has resulted in him receiving the Fonthill and District Kinsmen Pelham Citizen of the Year Award.

Mary Turner, who recently retired from the Canadian Tire Bank, is a progressive leader who is focused on building workplaces where all staff members feel valued, earned the lifetime achievement award at the Women in Business Awards this past fall.

All of these Niagara leaders have one thing in common with Ujiri, Shanahan and Anthopoulos; they know how to develop the talent that surrounds them.

The Raptors, Leafs and Jays have all had their fair share of tough times and with that came the exodus of players and fans but good leadership based upon developing their teams’ talent led to their resurgence.

Several public sector organizations in Niagara have been in the news as of late where their own people-management practices are in the spotlight. Can leaders in or associated with these workplaces make the changes needed?

If an organization is only as strong as its weakest team member, then it is time to follow some advice from one of my favourite business book authors, Jim Collins of Good to Great. “Letting the wrong people hang around is unfair to all the right people, as they inevitably find themselves compensating for the inadequacies of the wrong people.”

So, Mr. or Ms. Niagara Boss, are you one of the wrong people or the right people? Think carefully about your answer to this question as it may reveal if a change in leadership at your organization is needed.

— Damian Goulbourne was mayor of Welland from 2003 to 2010 and has been a Niagara College faculty member in the business, hospitality and environmental division since 1999.