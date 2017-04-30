Violet and Zdenko Mateljan are making it their mission to ensure a legacy left infant granddaughter goes on.

Their annual golf tournament, Grace’s Imprint, is held both in memory of Grace and to raise awareness for HELLP Syndrome.

HELLP, which is an acronym for hemolysis, elevated liver enzymes and low platelet count, is a form preeclampsia. Preeclampsia can cause a number of complications for both the mother and child during pregnancy and the mother in the postpartum stages.

In the case of Violet and Zdenko’s daughter Jenny, HELLP syndrome caused her to give birth prematurely.

At just 22 weeks into the pregnancy, Jenny gave birth to Grace, who Violet said was born too early to survive.

“It’s an extremely painful time and we wanted to do something in memory of her,” she said.

“You want to do something so that education comes out so hopefully it would never happen to another family.”

Grace was born and died in 2012.

The following year the couple started the golf tournament. Violet said it was originally done as a way to raise money to cover the legal fees involved in starting what is now the charity Preeclampsia Foundation Canada. The Welland couple had been invited to a conference about HELLP Syndrome by their daughter’s doctor, and were asked while there to help start the Canadian version of the Preeclampsia Foundation.

Zdenko said they found it strange that there wasn’t already something like this in Canada.

“We were just an ordinary family having an ordinary life and we just thought, what could we do in memory of our granddaughter, Grace?” Violet said. “What could we do to help make this happen in Canada?”

They chose a golf tournament because they said many people enjoy the sport, and over the years they’ve hosted the tournament, Zdenko said participants have really enjoyed it. The pair said the community has been hugely supportive of the initiative.

Violet described hosting the event as an emotional roller-coaster because the family is very much aware of why they are having the tournament at all, but she said it also feels good to do something and try to help others.

To date the tournament has raised more than $80,000, which all goes back to the Preeclampsia Foundation Canada, of which Violet is the president of the board of directors, to fund research.

The golf tournament is a daylong event on June 17, with golf starting at 11:30 a.m. with a pause for lunch at Thundering Waters Golf Club in Niagara Falls. It then continues into the evening where golfers and non-golfers alike are invited to the Croatian National Home in Welland to enjoy dinner and a silent auction. Doors open at 4 p.m.

The couple said year after year more people join the tournament. This year there are already more than 400 players signed up to golf. A number of sponsors are also on board.

The entry fee for the tournament is $150, which covers the golfing, a cart, lunch, dinner and prizes. A lesser cost of $50 is available to people only interested in going to the dinner.

Deadline for registration is June 3. More information is available at gracesimprint.com.

Violet said anyone interested in signing up, sponsoring or donating, or anyone with questions otherwise, is welcome to contact her directly at graces.imprint@gmail.com.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune