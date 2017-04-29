Police crack down on pot businesses

Five people have been charged following a police crackdown on businesses offering marijuana products in St. Catharines.

The Niagara Regional Police guns, gangs and grows unit has been investigating two alleged marijuana storefronts: the Sacred Garden at 182 Pelham Rd. and The Green North at 243 Welland Ave.

On Thursday police executed search warrants at both places.

Police say they seized close to $40,000 worth of drugs, thousands of dollars in marijuana products and more than $4,700 in cash.

From the Sacred Garden store two people were arrested and charged. Branden Finora, 33 of St. Catharines, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in marijuana and Stephan Botsford, 26 of St. Catharines, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in marijuana and possession of the proceeds of crime.

From The Green North store three people were arrested and charged. Michael Bisson, 24, of Welland, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime; Tijana Kovinic, 28, of Niagara Falls, and Tyler Snowden, 22, of St. Catharines, are both charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in marijuana.

Police are reminding the public that locations advertising the sale of marijuana and marijuana derivatives are doing so illegally. Storefronts are not authorized by Health Canada and people buying from them may be arrested, say police.