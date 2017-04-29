One case of TB confirmed at Royal Elite

One case of active tuberculosis has been confirmed at the Royal Elite International Academy in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Forty-nine others affiliated with the school — students, staff or support staff — have been identified as having been in close enough contact to warrant a followup, said Dr. Mustaf Hirji, Niagara Region's associate medical officer.

Testing for those individuals began this week and will continue, he said, but at this time, there hasn’t been another positive result.

“This is a very routine investigation,” he said.

Any time someone is diagnosed in Niagara, public health staff initiates a follow-up, which begins with making sure the person with TB has been isolated, is getting care, recovering and no longer spreading the disease, and finding out who has been in contact with that person and is at risk.

To be considered at risk, he says, “typically requires 100 hours of contact. It’s not that easily spread. In terms of the general public, I don’t see any reason to be concerned.”

The initial skin test is given eight weeks after the last contact with the individual, and if positive, would indicate latent TB, which means that the person has developed an immune response, but does not indicate an active or contagious case. To determine if it’s active, a chest X-ray is given.

A person who tests positive for latent TB has a five per cent chance of developing the disease at some point in their lives, and they are offered a course of antibiotics to further reduce that possibility, Hirji said. But he stressed at this point no one tested through the regional public health department has had a positive result with the exception of the first case that led to this investigation.

Some students who had contact with the sick teen have returned home before the end of the eight-week period, with instructions to be tested when the waiting period is up.

His message to community members who might be worried: if you haven’t been contacted by public health, you are not at risk. Anyone who has had limited contact with this student has “no plausible risk” of being infected, and community members should have no hesitation about continuing any contact they may have with students or staff.

The school, Chinese-owned, had about 120 students its first year. The majority are from China, although there are students from all over the world, including Russia, Ukraine, Spain, Turkey Nigeria and Iran. The Chinese students live in residence in Niagara Falls, while the remaining international students are billeted in NOTL.

The school moved from St. Catharines to the former Niagara District Secondary School building in NOTL after purchasing the building from the municipality, and opened in September.

Meghan Wood, school director, says she thinks the school has been “overly conservative” in the measures it has taken. It was “ statistically unlikely that a person would have active tuberculosis, even in an international school,” she said.

“I have worked in international schools for over 15 years and I have never seen a case of active tuberculosis. Fortunately, now that I have more information about TB I am a lot less afraid of the disease as it is completely treatable and curable.”

She said she hopes the community of NOTL will remain calm.

The school and public health have been monitoring and testing peoplle at the school for six weeks, she said. The student “is now very near cured, and no one else has any signs of being contagious.”

Georgina Keller’s daughter Jessica, one of the two NOTL teens attending the academy, has just finished writing exams for her final year of high school. Keller also “home-stayed” two students this semester, a girl from Mexico and a boy from Israel, and remains enthusiastic and positive about the experience, for her and her daughter. She has no criticism for the way the TB situation was handled, by the school and the public health department.

The school notified parents and host families by letter in February, when the student was first diagnosed.

“They let us know there was a student who had TB and he had been removed from the school,” she said.

The regional public health department had already been brought in and was following all necessary procedures. There was no need for Jessica or the two students staying with her to be tested, because of their limited contact with the student who was ill, she said.

“They didn’t really know him. Like at any high school, there were groups of students who hung around together. They knew him, but they weren’t hanging out with him at meals or after school.”

Keller says she was shocked when she first learned about the presence of TB, but given the information from the public health department, “I wasn’t overly concerned. Maybe I’m too trusting, but I think the risk is very low, and with medication that is available, it can be treated.”

She is hoping news of the sick student won’t create a panic in the community, which she feels is unwarranted, or a backlash to the school and staff, who she says have worked very hard to create a positive place for the school and students in the community.

“I didn’t think the school was being negligent at all,” she said, explaining they were following procedure by checking immunization records - a vaccination for TB was not a necessary requirement.

“I guess TB just isn’t considered a concern.”

Dr. Hirji said as far as he knows, the school has not violated any immunization procedure. “From my vantage point I haven’t seen anything inappropriate in what they did.”

Immunization for TB is not considered very effective, he said, with the vaccine often causing more side effects than benefits, so it’s only used in countries with the highest number of cases of the disease. In that light, the policy of Citizenship and Immigration Canada to only screen for TB in certain situations “seems reasonable.”

As to some concern about the student, who had seemed to be sick for some time, not receiving health care earlier, Hirji said, “I don’t want to speculate. I wasn’t there, I don’t know what they knew.”

Keller, who teaches English as a second language at Brock University, says in the last 10 years she’s worked with many students from China, and has never known one to be sent home because of TB.

At this point, the Royal Elite semester is finished, students finished writing exams Wednesday, and Keller’s two international students “were hanging out for a little longer” in Canada before returning home.

A new semester starts Monday, with new students coming in, and she applauds the school for making a decision to change its policies and screen incoming students for TB, even though it’s not required by legislation.

Any of the host families she’s spoken to have indicated they’ve also had very positive experiences with Royal Elite students, she said, and want to do it again next year.

Will this change their minds?

“I hope not,” she said.

While she and her husband haven’t made up their minds, their decision won’t be influenced by one case of TB.

“I believe the school and public health department are doing everything possible to ensure safety for students, home-stay families, staff and the community.”