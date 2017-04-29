Library highlights poetry with event

National Poetry Month wrapped up with an afternoon of poetry at the Welland Public Library on Saturday.

The library hosted an event featuring five guest poets who shared a number of their published and yet-to-be published works. It also included an open mic, which invited members of the community to share what they’ve written as well.

There was a healthy mix of poetic style and subject matter to be had, with topics ranging from love, to biological self-examination, bobbleheads and even a jab at traditional pastoral poetry.

Marla Bestward, community engagement coordinator for the library, said they invited the five poets to speak to celebrate National Poetry Month and support the art form.

“We like to support literary arts and all arts,” she said of the event called For a Moment of Time.

This is the second year it has run and this year featured local talent with the addition of Brantford and Norfolk County Poet Laureate John B. Lee. Locally featured were Brock University Professor Adam Dickinson and Niagara natives Taylor Peebles, Julie Mannell and Jade Wallace, who each read from their collections of works.

Bestward said she found the poets through a combination of asking poets she knew, asking poets who spoke last year and getting suggestions from others.

The poets read for a crowd of around 50 people, which Bestward said is an increase in attendance from last year.

Before beginning her reading, Wallace remarked it was the largest gathering she’d seen at a Welland poetry event and she was excited for that.

She went on to read a poem inspired by a Cleveland man named Bob, whom she’d read about in an article, who collected bobbleheads, a fact which alone inspired laughs from the crowd.

Each poet had works inspired by some facet of or moment in his or her life. To name a few, Dickinson read a biological self-study of sorts and even shared slides of microscopic close-ups of things such as his hair and sweat. Peebles shared some of his works about love and relationships, Lee read from collections inspired by where he grew up and Mannell read a response she wrote to the poems she read in her post-secondary studies.

Bestward said the library connected with the League of Canadian Poets for the event, which provided some funding to host it and have the poets come do readings.

A pamphlet available at the event indicated the League of Canadian Poets, established in 1966, is the organization that started National Poetry Month in 1998 in an effort to bring more attention to the craft.

