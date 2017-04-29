Health hub proposal draws mixed reaction

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

A proposed health hub near Niagara-on-the-Lake’s community centre and library was celebrated as a much-needed project at a public meeting on Thursday night – but that doesn’t mean it isn’t also being met with skepticism and concern.

Close to 200 people gathered to hear a presentation organized by the local health services committee, along with Brock University’s School of Business, the consultant hired to create the business plan surrounding the proposed medical centre.

Proponents of the project are looking for public support for a new not-for-profit health centre to combine all existing health services of the family health team, along with independent services still at the hospital building, under one roof with room for expansion.

A presentation will also be made to council on May 8 asking for support to build the 30,000 square-foot, two-storey building (not including basement), which has an estimated cost of up to $7.5 million.

The committee is pushing for the hub to be operated as a non-profit organization and according to Glenn Stevens, manager of the Goodman School of Business Consulting Group, it could generate as much as $750,000 annually in rent from tenants.

Letters of interest were sent to 27 potential occupants of the health hub and six organizations have expressed interest already, he said in his presentation.

About 20 people took advantage of a question-and-answer period that followed Stevens’ overview of the plan, asking about how the proposed building would impact the nearby ambulance facility, how much of a commitment there has been from local medical professionals about moving into the facility if it’s built, an alternative site in Virgil where a private property owner is offering to turn his building into a similar healthcare site, and more.

Stevens said there are possibilities that could be considered – but this week’s public meeting at the community centre was to gather input on the proposed health hub on Anderson Lane.

“There are other options on the table but the purpose of coming together is to pursue this option and see if it’s viable,” said Stevens.

He also said what is laid out in the project’s blueprints isn’t set in stone.

“Don’t think what you see here can’t be changed,” he told the large crowd, consisting mostly of seniors.

A handful of people at the meeting stood to say they supported the idea and were curious about how to petition town council on the matter ahead of the next meeting.

One person who is critical of the project is David Hennessey, a local resident who says his property is the closest one to the proposed site at the library and community centre.

He says a health hub is needed but isn’t sure if the recommended site, or the plan to operate it as a non-profit organization are the right moves.

“All we’re doing is subsidizing every medical business in the town. I think you need to address that point of view,” he said.

Although it is undetermined what level of governments will be making contributions, he says the municipality should continue to oversee the property, especially if it pays for a large portion of its construction.

“The Town should own 50 or 70 per cent of the building and have that much say on what goes in it,” he said to the Advance when the meeting concluded.

After the meeting, health services committee chair Brenda Jones said she felt the meeting was “very positive” and that she looks forward to having a much deeper dialogue with council about the project.

“At least we’ll be talking,” she said.

Jones is the driving force in the committee advocating for the health hub and the specific site being targeted.

She says it will be far more than just a collection of doctors under one roof.

“It’s not just a building for physicians – it’s a wellness centre,” she said.

She hopes members of the public who support the proposed plan will be vocal about it in the community.

“If we’re going to rally and get this off the ground – we need the support of the people,” she said.

The Niagara-on-the-Lake Foundation, formerly the Niagara-on-the-Lake Hospital Foundation, will continue to support health programs and small items of equipment.

The concept for the facility at the site was introduced to council and municipal officials last June.

The Ontario government supports the hub concept, with centralized activities and resources located in the heart of the community, Jones said, and the committee has had participation, commitment and support from other health care providers, including the Niagara Health System, the Local Health Integration Network, Community Care Access Centre, Hospice Niagara and the local palliative care service, the regional public health department and the Niagara North Family Health Team, which now includes the NOTL Family Health Team.