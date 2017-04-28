Sendzik: 'This is not how government should run'

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik says regional council should hold a special meeting on the integrity commissioner complaints.

“Put them all on the table, have the public, whoever wants to talk to it, talk to it, and then move on,” Sendzik said during his monthly video online chat #AskSendzik at The Standard.

Sendzik expressed frustration Friday about the politics of regional council, the day after the upper-tier body voted to bring the interim integrity commissioner’s much-anticipated reports forward at the next meeting on May 18 in an on-going saga.

Lawyer John Mascarin has been dealing with about 20 code of conduct complaints about regional councillors.

“As I’ve stated previously, I’m disappointed with this entire process. Disappointed that it’s taken this long to get to this place where actually we can have the results of the integrity commissioner’s reports,” Sendzik said Friday.

“Disappointed in how there’s been politics that have played into this — and it’s politics on both sides — and it’s frustrating because it’s not an atmosphere that a lot of us want to be in.”

Sendzik said he requested to have the special meeting but it remains to be seen whether regional council holds one or not.

He said he hoped the cloud that hangs over council will clear once the integrity commissioner reports are dealt with and there’s a cleaning of the slate.

“Then the public can start to see the good work that’s being done,” he said.

Council’s achievements with the inter-municipal transit file, the GO announcement, getting the GE factory in Welland and creating more housing for people are being overshadowed, he said.

“There’s a lot of great work being done, it’s just being overshadowed by the actions of a few councillors who can’t act like mature people and sit around a table and have mature debates. That’s the essence of the frustration,” Sendzik said.

“If you take one or two people out of council, the actual meetings are very professional.”

The rocky meeting Thursday night included an 14-11 vote to accept the evening’s agenda, with some protesting because the integrity commissioner was not on it.

Sendzik said it was “playing politics with the agenda” and there were items that council had to deal with that night.

He said there are two camps at regional council that vote on block and he’s frustrated by it.

“I’ll say there’s a lot of folks in the middle now who are just sitting there going, ‘Just act like adults. Make decisions based on the principles of which you were elected which is to represent the people that you serve, not based on some political party that you’re a part of, or not some kind of ideological bent that as a group you believe in,” he said.

“I believe that there’s a majority of folks that are around that table that can do that, but the agenda debate was political. The integrity commissioner, putting it off is political. And at a certain time, people like myself who are more pragmatic, we look at it and go, ‘This is not how government should run’.”

Sendzik said he’s tired of watching the politics because he’s not playing the politics.

The full chat with the mayor can be viewed below. Other issues discussed included lake water levels, city infilling and the new pavilion in port.

