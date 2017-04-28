Remembering fallen workers

A monument at Merritt Park gave Sharon Freeman a chance and a place to honour not only her fallen step-daughter, but others who have died at or because of their job.



Freeman was at the National Day of Mourning for Workers ceremony in Welland, along others who lost loved ones, local politicians and members of Niagara Regional Labour Council.



It marked one nine events held by the labour council across Niagara on Friday. The day commemorates workers who have been killed, injured or suffered illness due to workplace related hazards and incidents.



“My step-daughter came to work with me on Take Your Kid To Work Day … and she was killed at John Deere,” said Freeman, after the ceremony.



Her step-daughter was Amanda Peat, just 14 at the time she died along with Wainfleet’s Robbie Fulbrook, also 14, at the now-closed John Deere plant on November 1, 2000.



The two teens had been driving a Deere-manufactured Gator two-seat utility vehicle, and both suffered fatal injuries when it hit a parked trailer.



Freeman said a group called Threads of Life helped her work through the tragedy of losing her step-daughter.



Threads of Life is a Canadian registered charity dedicated to supporting families after a workplace fatality, life-altering injury or occupational disease.



“I’m very much part of that organization. Threads of life connected me with other families who experienced tragedy and offered one-on-one peer support.



“My hope is to let other families that have experienced a workplace tragedy, a life-altering injury or work-related disease know that our organization is there for them,” she said.



She said the National Day of Mourning for Workers is important and gives those who have lost someone a place to honour their loved one.



Sue Hotte, Niagara Regional Labour Council treasurer, said in 2015, there were 226 workplace-related deaths in Ontario, 72 traumatic fatalities, and 154 deaths due to occupational diseases.



Hotte said while the day honours those who have died, it’s also for the living in “terms of making sure there’s workplace regulations and that those regulations are adhered to.”



“We continue to lobby the government for better workplace safety. We’re stressing the importance that when you go to work in the morning, your expectation and your family’s expectation is that you will come back home from work,” she said. “We want to make sure workplaces are safe.



In addition to labour council and local union members, Mayor Frank Campion, Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey, and Niagara Centre MPP Cindy Forster spoke at the gathering close to the Welland Recreational Waterway.



With young workers more likely to be injured or killed on the job, speakers focused on making sure the youth of today are educated when it comes to health and safety. Mental health and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) were topics touched on as well.

