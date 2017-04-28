Regional council wrestles with integrity issues

Niagara councillors cleared the air on their integrity commissioner, but the battles are far from over.

Because of some problematic wording in a motion back in December, Niagara Region was technically without an integrity commissioner, even though that was the will of council.

Councillors ended the confusion with a vote Thursday night to extend interim integrity commissioner John Mascarin’s duties until a permanent one is in place.

They also agreed to send a complaint involving Regional Chairman Alan Caslin to Welland’s integrity commissioner because Mascarin recused himself.

CAO Carmen D’Angelo summed up the evening early on: “We are in a bit of a grey area here. We have a lot of moving parts.”

St. Catharines Coun. Kelly Edgar wanted to discuss a direction to staff from the corporate services committee to look at the Region’s code of conduct and find out whether it contravenes the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Edgar wondered why that was necessary.

St. Catharines Coun. Andy Petrowski, a member of the corporate services committee, was the one who asked to have staff look at the issue. He has said he is the subject of three of the 20 complaints currently pending.

The opportunity to debate that direction needed council to suspend the rules and the support of two-thirds of council members. A majority voted for it, 18-10, but it didn't reach the threshold of two-thirds.

Caslin spent much of the evening telling some councillors, up in arms about Petrowski seeking constitutional clarification, to bring their concerns to the corporate services committee in two weeks.

At one point, Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn stood up and flipped the pages of a calendar while wondering why council hasn’t heard from the interim integrity commishioner on complaints he has ruled on. He said Mascarin was ready in February.

Caslin threatened to ask him leave the meeting if he continued.

Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton then wondered why Caslin was allowing Petrowski to heckle Augustyn and call him a liar.

Caslin offered to allow Petrowski to apologize.

Petrowski started to speak, but Caslin cut him off.

“If you don’t want to apologize, I don’t want to hear your excuses,” Caslin said.

Petrowski sat down without apologizing.

Later, he rose and said his parents had taught him that if someone wasn’t telling the truth, you call it what it is.

The dispute between Augustyn and Petrowski was about when Mascarin was ready to deliver his findings, February or March.

Port Colborne Coun. David Barrick, the chairman of the corporate services committee, waded in to calm the waters with a motion that would ensure the integrity commissioner’s reports are brought forward at the next meeting May 18.

That passed 21-2 to the relief of almost everyone.

“We aren’t dragging this out any longer,” Caslin said. “We are going to deal with this on May 18. It is time we got this behind us.”

The meeting got off to a rocky start. It took nearly 30 minutes to approve the agenda.

Caslin ended up banging his gavel as Augustyn, St. Catharines Coun. Brian Heit and Barrick argued on a point of personal privilege, with Petrowski in the background making comments at Augustyn.

The problem with the jurisdiction of the interim integrity commissioner was explained by Sterling Wood, the Region’s acting director of legal services, in a memorandum dated April 21.

He said a “literal reading” of the resolution leaves the impression Mascarin can only act on complaints received before the beginning of the competitive search process for a permanent commissioner, which started in March.

Wood said the way the original motion is worded meant “clear authority for Mr. Mascarin to deal with those matters is absent.”

Council fixed that with their new motion.

Caslin's code of conduct complaint is based on a submission to the integrity commissioner by Ed Smith, a local activist. Smith made his complaint public last week.

In January, Caslin wrote a letter to Premier Kathleen Wynne asking the premier to intervene with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and clear up confusion about conflicting development regulations, one of which impacted a Chinese firm’s $1.5-billion plan for Niagara Falls, known as the Thundering Waters project.

Mascarin had to recuse himself because his firm represents the Chinese developers.

Smith said Caslin didn’t have the support of council to write the letter. Caslin maintains he didn’t need it.

