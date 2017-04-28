Does hotel tax mean end of Niagara Falls DMF?

Will a new hotel tax the province has granted municipalities power to impose replace the notorious Destination Marketing Fee in Niagara Falls?

There were lots of guesses after Thursday's provincial budget, but not much clarification. Even Mayor Jim Diodati is unsure just what the new tax is, and what it means for the city.

“I've got a lot of questions I need answers to, but if it's done right this could be a good thing,” said Diodati Friday. “I'm guessing that the province's idea is not to add a tax, but to create an environment that's more accountable, more transparent, more consistent.

“But at this point, we're still in the dark on it.”

As stated in the budget, municipalities which already have a Destination Marketing Fee (DMF) in place “would be required to share their hotel tax revenue with the appropriate not-for-profit tourism organization in an amount that matches the total revenue generated by the existing DMF program.”

But in Niagara Falls, there is no such organization – each business which charges a DMF keeps whatever money it generates. This is not the spirit of its original intent, as introduced in 2004 by Ontario's Ministry of Tourism.

The Ministry encouraged participating businesses to forward the funds to a non-profit organization to spend on tourism and development. It recommended a rate of 3 percent applied to hotel rooms.

The rate varies in Niagara Falls, however, and can be applied to non-hotel amenities such as meals, parking, coffee, etc. Many tourists are frustrated by its lack of transparency.

In February, the fee was investigated by CBC Marketplace for the third time in three years.

Diodati feels the situation in Niagara Falls “must have had some impact” on the province changing the Municipal Act to allow a hotel tax.

“When you have national media attention on something like this, more than once ... it has to have some sort of impact.”

The tax has also long been pushed for by Toronto Mayor John Tory.

“Those two things together created an opportunity for the province to step in.”

Diodati has reached out to the Ministry of Tourism for more clarification on the tax, and whether it means the end of the DMF.

“We will get the answers. There's a lot of curious people, waiting to find out.”

Speaking briefly to The Review Friday, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said each municipality must discuss with its stakeholders whether the tax will replace the DMF.

“Municipalities don't have to implement this,” she said. “There would have to be extensive conversations in places like Niagara where tourism is so important. This is just an enabler, and we wouldn't want to pre-empt that local process in any way.”

Niagara Falls Tourism chairman Wayne Thomson said he has tried to find out whether the tax replaces the DMF, but “at this point, that's a mystery.

“There's no clarity with respect to that at all at this point. I was surprised the province actually got into that, but I think it was negotiations and pressure brought by the city of Toronto.”

