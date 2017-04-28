Accipiter to open hanger at airport

A new facility at Niagara Central Dorothy Rungeling Airport will allow a Pelham company to expand its capabilities and testing



Accipiter Radar will open its Accipiter Hangar, which will allow the firm to house small, recreational aircraft such as ultralights, drones, and other test targets that can be flown at the airport when needed



The hanger is located 15 minutes away from Accipiter’s research and design and manufacturing facility on Highway 20 in Pelham and, says company president and CEO Tim J. Nohara, is convenient for flying small aircraft in unrestricted airspace whenever required for testing or demonstrations.



“The success of Accipiter Radar is partially due to our location in the beautiful Niagara Region, where Niagara’s infrastructure includes rare, uncrowded airspace that is not only appealing to recreational, aviation enthusiasts, but also to entrepreneurs like us who innovate to enhance aviation safety,” says Nohara, in a release.



Airport manager David Devine says he’s pleased with the new renovations and with Accipiter’s hangar.



“Accipiter has been a leader in the field of aviation safety and security for over 20 years and we are happy that they chose the Niagara Central Dorothy Rungeling Airport for this new facility. We look forward to working with the Accipiter team in the years to come.”



The grand opening, Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m., is also part of an event planned by the airport to thank local dignitaries, associates and the public for support they received in securing the $99,000 CIP 150 Grant for renovations



Facts

Niagara Central Dorothy Rungeling Airport, is a municipally owned airport operated by a Commission representing the communities of Pelham, Welland, Port Colborne, and Wainfleet. Located in the Tow n of Pelham, the airport has traditionally been referred to as the Welland Airport.



Accipiter Radar is a North American company that develops, sells, and operates high-performance radar and sensor intelligence networks engineered to monitor the environment and characterize the behavior of targets such as small vessels, low flying aircraft, vehicles and birds, as well as distributed phenomenon such as weather, waves and snow/ice. The result is enhanced wide-area safety and security through unprecedented domain awareness for 21st century applications in homeland security,

aviation safety and security, and environmental protection.