Accidents on the Welland Ship Canal construction sometimes seem to be a result of random choices leading to terrible accidents. The accident that befell Andrew Harkness falls within that category.

Andrew Harkness was born in Belfast, Ireland, on Oct. 8, 1889, to parents Andrew Sr. and Mary (Thompson) Harkness. At the time, Andrew Sr.’s occupation was listed as carter. There is little known of the family’s early history, though Andrew did have two brothers, James and Arthur, and a sister, Lizzie (and three other siblings who had died early deaths).

As an indicator of the times in which the Harknesses were raised, his oldest brother, James, was a victim of ‘the troubles’ in Ireland. While out shopping with his wife on March 18, 1922, he was shot in the abdomen, dying the following day from the wound. His was but one of five incidents that day that involved a bombing and shootings of civilians and a soldier. The funeral for James was largely attended with representatives of many religious, fraternal, and work organizations in attendance. His brothers Andrew and Arthur were listed as chief mourners, along with many other family members. James was past master of the Orange Lodge and the newspaper reported that for the funeral service “special police and military precautions were taken at the corner of Sinn Fein streets abutting on the city end of Newtownards Road.”

On July 23, 1920, Andrew Harkness Jr. married Edith Irvine in the Dundonald Presbyterian church. Their marriage certificate lists Harkness as a bachelor and working as a blacksmith, and Edith as a spinster who was working as a forewoman. The two set up life in Newtownards, which is located 16 kilometres east of Belfast. By 1925, Harkness had established a blacksmith shop on Carolina Street in Belfast and employed John Dummigan as assistant. He and Edith had four children.

The Northern Whig and Belfast Post described a bankruptcy case in the March 25, 1925, paper in which a warrant for arrest was issued for Andrew Harkness. The newspaper reported that “the bankrupt’s wife … had not seen her husband since 12th March.” She also reported that her husband had “gone away” on a previous occasion but that she had not had any knowledge of her husband’s financial difficulties. A warrant was issued for his arrest. Notwithstanding his legal troubles, Harkness had already fled the country and had sailed for Canada aboard the Saturnia on March 14, 1925.

He took up residence in Canada and by early 1928 was living in Welland. Harkness was working on the Welland Ship Canal construction as a bolt man for the Steel Gates Co., a firm for whom he had been employed for approximately five weeks.

On the morning of Feb. 17, 1928, Harkness was working at Lock 2 when he was sent on an errand to the top of the lock wall. Instead of taking the ladder to the top, he chose to cut through the tunnel in the lock wall as a quicker route. Because of the darkness, Harkness would have had some trouble seeing the tunnel’s features. One of these was a large water hole, approximately 1.8 metres square and 7.5 metres deep.

While there were no witnesses to the accident, it is not difficult to imagine what happened. While traversing the dark tunnel, he failed to notice the water hole and fell in. After a half-hour, he was missed by his co-workers and they began a search. His cap was found floating on the top of the water. Fire Chief Oram rushed to the scene of the accident with grappling equipment and Harkness’s body was brought the surface with no signs of life.

While the newspaper initially attributed the cause of death to drowning, coroner Dr. J.M. Jory later determined that Harkness died of shock after having fallen into the frigid water of the hole.

Harkness was buried with Masonic rites under the auspices of the Merritt (Port Colborne) and Cope-Stone (Welland) chapters of the Masonic Lodge. When still in Ireland, for 11 years Harkness had been a member of the Crossle Masonic Lodge 132 of Newtownards Road, Belfast.

From the time of his departure for Canada in 1925 until the time of his death, Harkness’s wife and family were living at 27 Mark St. in Newtownards, Ireland.

As for Harkness, his attempt to escape a checkered past for a new life in Canada — at the expense of abandoning his career and his family in Ireland — ended in tragedy on the Welland Canal after only three years.

— This article is part of a series remembering the men whose lives were lost in the construction of the Welland Ship Canal. The Welland Canal Fallen Workers Memorial Task Force is a volunteer group established to design, finance, and build a memorial to recognize workers who were killed during construction of the Welland Ship Canal. For more information about the memorial, or to contribute to the project, visit www.stcatharines.ca/CanalWorkersMemorial.

Profile No. 87

Andrew Harkness, 38

Born: Oct. 8, 1889 (Belfast, Down, [Northern] Ireland)

Died: Feb. 17, 1928 (Section 2, Lock 2)

Cause of Death: shock (fell into cold water)

Occupation: riveter, J.P. Porter & Sons Ltd.