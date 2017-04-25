The Devil's Mercedes is at the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

Border Child, by Michel Stone

When Lilia suddenly decides to cross the Mexican border to join her husband Hector, she is separated from their daughter Alejandra, who disappears. Now four years later, they have the chance to finally find their daughter in this whirlwind story of the contemporary immigrant experience.

Conviction, by Julia Dahl

Twenty-two years after a teenager was convicted for the murder of a family in New York City, journalist Rebekah Roberts gets a letter: I didn’t do it. Frustrated with her work at the city’s sleaziest tabloid, she starts to dig. But witnesses are missing, memories are faded and Rebekah finds herself on the path of a killer who is determined to protect decades worth of secrets.

Every Night I Dream of Hell, by Malcolm Mackay

With the most powerful members of a Scottish crime organization in jail, Nate Colgan finds himself on the rise when he is reluctantly appointed its new security consultant. Factions of the group are thrust into chaos when a new organization appears determined to ignite a war. A dark and gripping novel of double-crossings and thrills.

Marshall’s Law, by Ben Sanders

Ex-cop Marshall Grade’s undercover work has given him a long list of enemies and now that he’s hiding out in witness protection they want to find him. Corrupt businessman Dexter Vine is out to settle an old score with Marshall and he’s hired a part-time bar manager and full-time psychopath to do it. The question is: what has Marshall done to make Dexter want him dead?

Non-fiction

The Novel of the Century: The Extraordinary Adventure of Les Miserables, by David Bellos

Written in the style of a biography, author Bellos explores the continued appeal of this great novel.

City of Light, City of Poison: Murder, Magic, and the First Police Chief of Paris, by Holly Tucker

Part murder mystery, part thriller, part psychological drama, this is a fascinating look at a previously untouched topic.

Last Don Standing: The Secret Life of Mob Boss Ralph Natale, by Larry McShane and Dan Pearson

From mob boss to informer, get an inside look at one of the most notorious dons of the underworld.

The Devil’s Mercedes: The Bizarre and Disturbing Adventures of Hitler’s Limousine in America, by Robert Klara

The largest and most luxurious limousine in the world at the time, it has traveled across the globe in its life after Hitler.

Catherine of Aragon: An Intimate Life of Henry VIII’s True Wife, by Amy Licence

This is a wonderful new biography of one of the pivotal figures of Tudor times, with in depth accounts of her life prior to Henry, as well as after the divorce.