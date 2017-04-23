A new tree planting initiative will spruce up a new Trail 150 at Merritt Island.

The City of Welland and Canada’s 150th in Welland committee have partnered to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday by planting legacy trees. The initiative will support the loss of trees due to the emerald ash borer beetle that has impacted trees in Welland.

People can purchase trees in memory of loved ones for $250. The purchase of a tree includes the planting of a young tree as well as watering and support by the Welland arbourist team. A plaque will also be included with a personalized dedication at the site of the tree.

Community members can attend a tree planting ceremony on Sept. 27 on National Tree Day. The ceremony will include the unveiling of Trail 150 with local dignitaries, members of the First Nations and Metis.

A variety of trees will be planted including sugar maple, red maple, silver maple, northern catalpa, horse chestnut, sycamore, red oak, white oak, Kentucky coffee, hickory, linden, elm, locust and white pine.

To buy a tree visit www.welland.ca/RecCulture/pdf/WellandTrailForm.pdf.

For more information about Canada 150 and tree planting, visit www.canada150inwelland.com.