Police still searching for hate crime culprit

Niagara Regional Police say the investigation into a Port Colborne hate crime from February still remains open.

Police are searching for the person or persons who broke into a Port Colborne home on Feb. 15 and destroyed furniture and the floors, while also defacing family photos and the interior walls with spray paint. Some of what was spray-painted were racist slurs against Benner’s white teenaged daughter for dating a classmate who is black.

Police are continuing to ask anyone with information about this incident to call them at 905-688-4111 or to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).