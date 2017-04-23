New additions to St. Johns Pond

Despite cool weather Saturday, fishermen of all ages lined the banks of St. Johns Pond at St. Johns Conservation Area in Thorold.

Lines were cast at the pond to mark the start of trout fishing season.

McKinley Kelly, 7, from Guelph, said fishing is her favourite thing to do because she gets to touch fish.

“They are slimy and cool,” she said with a smile.

McKinley’s dad Brad Kelly said it was the first time they were participating in the event. The family was visiting his father, who lives in Niagara, and they decided to see what it was like at St. Johns.

“I’d come back again with my dad … It’s great to see people out here,” he said.

Kim Frohlich, an ecologist with Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, said the pond is stocked with fish a couple of times a year.

She said the number of fish they place in the pond varies depending on how big they are.

NPCA spokesman Michael Reles said there were a few additions made to the pond this year, including another dock which is accessible for persons with disabilities.

The pond also received some shoreline protection measures with the addition of a cantilever. The cantilever creates a support for the bank, but also a type of cave-like area where fish can hide.

Frohlich said the cantilever creates a more natural environment for the fish in the pond.

Reles said the annual event is a great way to get people out in nature and enjoying local conservation areas.

Frohlich agreed saying it allows for children to engage in the outdoors and they learn more about nature.

To learn about fishing licence requirements visit www.ontario.ca/page/fishing.

