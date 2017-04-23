Farmers must report migrant worker injuries

Migrant workers don't report workplace injuries frequently enough.

So, the Workplace Insurance and Safety Board – the WSIB – is set on educating both worker and farmer about how the system works, said Kim Wood-Larue, assistant director of the Kitchener and Guelph offices of the WSIB – the agricultural arm of the organization.

She spoke during the two-day Migrant Farm Worker Health Forum, held at Brock University. The conference was organized by the Occupational Health Clinics for Ontario Workers, to explore ways of improving the health of migrant farm workers across Ontario.

Organizations talked about everything from mental health and housing, to pesticide exposure, safety and sexual health.

Every year, about 24,000 migrant workers come into Ontario, mostly from Jamaica and Mexico, said Wood-Larue. She said they represent a small percentage of overall claims, although she didn`t have exact numbers.

“At last year's conference, a big theme that came out for us is workers just aren't reporting injuries to employers,” she said, after her session.

They might not understand how the system works. They might be fearful about losing their job. Or, the farmers – their employers – might not completely understand the scope of their coverage.

So, this year, the WSIB's goal is to educate both the worker, and farmer, on when to report an injury.

It's developed pamphlets in English, French and Spanish, to explain the system. The material will be handed out to workers, at health clinics and by the Ministry of Labour during farm visits, she said.

“It's not as daunting as it may seem,” said Wood-Larue.

Employers have an obligation to report workplace injuries. However, the injury doesn't only have to occur during work, and the definition of workplace is broader than they may understand, she said.

In fact, coverage for the migrant worker begins at the point of departure in their home country – the airport. It also extends to the housing provided by the employer and during transportation for work.

The times when they're not covered are few – when workers are participating in recreational activities, or repairing personal equipment, although even those situations need consideration, she said.

“We look at the circumstances of each case,” she said.

Coverage also continues after a worker returns home, she added. Whatever services and payments they're entitled to in Ontario, they're also entitled to in their own country, she said.

An injured worker might return home to get back to family and be on familiar grounds, although the WSIB does not play a role in determining whether they remain in Ontario, or not, she said.

If they do return home, they need to be given a toll-free number to call their WSIB caseworker, so they don't have to pay out of pocket, she said.

