Celebrating Earth Day in South Niagara

South Niagara celebrated Earth Day Saturday with a bit of spring cleaning.

Events kicked off early at Welland Market Square with the annual Earth Day Extravaganza. The event focused on beautifying the market and encouraging volunteers to assist in Earth Day activities.

City staff planted a gum tree in the market garden and children got their hands dirty by helping to fill in the hole for the new tree.

New planters at the market also saw some fresh life. They were splashed with an array of colour with about 100 different flower plants.

Rose Queen contestants Holly Harrison, 17, and Shy-ann Knopff, 18, volunteered their time to help plant the flowers. Knopff said she and Harrison wanted to participate in Earth Day activities any way they could. She said when they were asked to plant flowers they were happy to lend a hand.

“I think they are really pretty,” she said while digging in a flower bed.

City staff were giving away seedlings — white pine and sugar maple — to anyone interested in planting new trees. Cassandra Magazzeni, arts and culture co-ordinator with the city, said the two species were chosen because they are native to Niagara. She said both take a while to grow, but they are worth it in the end.

“With the recent emerald ash borer in our community, a lot of people in the community have had to remove their trees from their front yards and backyards. So this is a way to give back,” she said.

Other communities, including Pelham and Wainfleet, were giving back by cleaning up their neighbourhoods. Pelhamites were busy picking up garbage throughout the town, including Centennial Park, where the event was hosted.

Jodi Hendriks, culture and community infrastructure programmer, said about 30 people signed up for the cleanup Saturday morning. She said it was an increase from last year, which was great to see. Those volunteers managed to collect about 20 bags of garbage within the first hour.

“It gives them the opportunity to make a difference in their community and teaches the little ones to care about the environment,” Hendriks said.

Stephanie McWilliams participated in the cleanup with her three children. She said it’s important getting her children involved in Earth Day activities because it sets them up with good values for the future.

McWilliams’ oldest daughter, Lauren, said she wanted to be part of the cleanup to help the animals. Lauren said it’s important to keep the environment clean so animals have somewhere safe to live.

Her youngest daughter, Ashley, was also concerned about the animals saying she doesn’t want them to get stuck in the garbage.

McWilliams said the most interesting thing they found during the cleanup was a broken recycle bin.

For Wainfleeters Larry Fisher and his grandchildren, Haley Wiley, 12, and Lenny Wiley, 12, the strangest things they found were yogurt containers and beer bottles.

The family participated in a cleanup in the Long Beach area of Wainfleet. Groups of volunteers spread out to clean up along the roadways and in ditches.

The Wainfleet cleanup was organized by Bill Leslie. He said he’d been thinking of organizing a cleanup for years, and he and neighbours were finally able to make it happen.

There were about 30 volunteers who met at DJ’s restaurant in Long Beach. Leslie said the township was supportive of the event and Mayor April Jeffs ensured they had garbage bags and recycling bags.

Earth Day finished off in Port Colborne with the Earth Day Extravaganza at Evergreen Academy. Laura O’Connell, director of Evergreen, said the event was a great way to encourage children and community members to be more environmentally aware. She said when people make even one small change, it adds up and can make a huge difference. O’Connell said even if people change all their light bulbs to eco-friendly bulbs, that can make a small difference.

The event included a variety of games and activities that centred on being Earth-friendly. A number of vendors were selling eco-friendly products including cleaning products. There were also seedlings for sale.

O’Connell said the Earth is in a delicate shape right now and not enough people care. She said events including Evergreen’s boost interest in protecting the environment. She said it’s imperative that people start caring because it will affect our future and our children’s future.

