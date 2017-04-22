Exactly 104 steps. Andrea Toth counted every one of them on her first lap around the arena of the Niagara Ball Hockey Club.

Her goal was 660 steps. And by the calculations of her personal pit crew, a group of people that included mom Barb Toth, that would make it about seven times around, just to ensure she achieved her goal of walking one kilometre.

Andrea, 38, was one of about 100 participants who walked and ran on Saturday morning in the 24th annual Head for the Hills race to raise funds for the BIAN – the Brain Injury Association of Niagara.

Some affirmed their love (or hate) for mud in the five and 10-kilometres runs, that started in adjoining Princess Park, followed Merritt Trail along the old Welland Canal and ended up with one final, slippery ascent back into the park. Others – survivors of brain injury and their families – walked either a five or one kilometre sidewalk route. And a few, like Andrea, who were not steady enough on their feet to walk outside, completed laps inside the arena.

About $25,000 was raised for BIAN, through pledges and a corporate challenge. The Brain Injury Association of Niagara's mission is to empower and maximize the quality of life for people living with an acquired brain injury – damaged caused by issues after birth, such as a stroke, accident or sports injury. It offers support groups, peer-to-peer programs and a club house in St. Catharines.

Andrea was 14 years old when a brain tumour was found, wrapped around her pituitary gland. She needed two surgeries to remove it and afterwards, she was left with the effects of a brain injury. It affects her dexterity and ability to walk.

And yet, it did not damage her faith.

“She has an amazing, generous heart,” said Barb, after her daughter completed the final lap.

Andrea volunteers for Southridge Shelter, an emergency hostel in St. Catharines. She brings treats to a women's coffee group. And she runs her own business – AJ's Beads and Floral – where she takes second-hand jewellery and creates new designs, and makes flower arrangements in re-purposed containers.

Her actions speak loudly to other people in the brain injury community, said her mom.

“It's who she is that speaks,” she said. “People see it. She's a light and she shines.

“Her life speaks.”

Brad Main's life speaks volumes too. The former Grade 7-8 teacher at Prince of Wales Public School in Thorold, was injured in a car accident on Highway 406 in 2002. His brain injury left him hearing impaired in one ear, a left arm that won't straighten, and difficulty with organizational skills, among other issues.

But he lived. His mom wipes tears from her eyes, as she remembers how scared she was back then. The fact that they were able to walk five kilometres with other families on this day, is still very powerful, she said.

“A lot of gratitude,” she said.

For his part, Brad offers her a smile. “I'm glad I wake up every day,” he said.

The Head for the Hills event was started in 1993 by St. Catharines couple, Kerry and Art Weaver. Kerry was a competitive race walker, and member of the St. Catharines Roadrunners and Walkers, the organizer of the event.

She was one week away from competing in a world road race championship, when she was hit by a vehicle while riding her bike, said husband, Art.

She was taken to hospital, but released with a bad headache. A year later, after experiencing problems with memory, cognition and motor skills, medical experts concluded she had been living with a serious acquired brain injury.

Kerry became involved with BIAN, and initiated Head for the Hills to give back to the community, said Art.

