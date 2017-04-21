River Lions outlast Moncton

The Niagara River Lions refuse to go down without a fight.

With four games left in the regular season, the River Lions entered Friday night’s game at Meridian Centre knowing they couldn’t lose.

And seven periods of basketball later — a franchise record — the Lions outlasted the Moncton Miracles 141-137 in triple overtime.

The 141 points were also a franchise record. And it was only the second time in NBL Canada history a game went to a third overtime.

“I’m so proud of the guys,” said a smiling, and relieved, Niagara head coach Keith Vassell, who last coached a triple-overtime game in 2004 while in Iceland.

“We continue to fight. When it looks bleak – we continue to fight. They guys just gave everything, and didn’t leave anything on the floor.”

Kirk Williams Jr. led the River Lions with 29 points, including an emphatic dunk to put the game away as 1,392 fans roared in approval.

In fact four Lions scored over twenty points as Richard Amardi drained a season-high 27 points. Carl Hall added 24 including 10 crucial foul shots, and Sam Muldrow 20 after shooting 70-percent (7-for-10) from the field.

Point-guard Nick Okorie recorded a triple-double for Niagara, 18 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

“It was definitely a collective effort,” Vassell said. “Nick with an injured back and neck, Sam (Muldrow) made big plays. Carl, I don’t know how many free throws he made, and Kirk came in and does what Kirk does. We played with compete and composure to win a game where we’ve lost a few.”

The River Lions (12-25) remain three games behind the Orangeville A’s for the final playoff spot in the Central Division standings, but two of those games are against the A’s including Sunday afternoon at Meridian Centre. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

“Orangeville smacked these guys (Miracles) pretty good, so they’re going to have to try and come here and smack us,” said Vassell.

“I like the fact we play them twice, so if we don’t get it done we can only look at ourselves in the mirror. We’re in control of our own destiny.”

Lion Pride: The last time an NBL Canada game went to triple overtime was 2013 (Montreal vs. Windsor).... The River Lions are now featuring a roster of eight Canadians – a league record.... Ryan Ejim, Ricardo Dunkley and Ajahmo Clarke all made their home debuts for Niagara.... Melvin Johnson III led Moncton (13-24) and the floor with 35 points.... Tim Mitchell pulled down a game-high 24 rebounds for the Miracles.

THE SCOOP

River Lions 141 Miracles 137

Standard Star of the Game: River Lions guard Nick Okorie with the triple-double – 18 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

For Niagara: Kirk Williams Jr. (29), Richard Amardi (27), Carl Hall (24), Sam Muldrow (20) and Okorie (18).

For Moncton: Melvin Johnson III (35), Russell Byrd (21), Brandon Kearney (20), Malik Story (19) and Korie Lucious (15)

Game stats: Shooting Percentage: River Lions: 39.7; Miracles 40.7.Rebounds: Niagara (75); Moncton (70). Turnovers: River Lions (18); Miracles (23). Free Throws: Niagara 38-for-47; Moncton 27-for-35

Up Next: The River Lions host the Orangeville A’s Sunday afternoon. Tip-off at Meridian Centre is 2 p.m.