Mr. St. John’s Ontario Street mansion

The house in our old photo this week belonged Samuel Leonard St. John (1820-1881), a native of Pennsylvania who came here with his family and pursued a successful career as merchant and broker.

St. John owned a series of residences in downtown St. Catharines, but by the mid-1860s he was prosperous enough to finally build his own “dream home.”

He bought a lot on the west side of Ontario Street, between Adams Street and Welland Avenue. To design his new home he chose Buffalo architect George M. Allison. The builder was the prolific Samuel Dolson (said to have constructed over 300 St. Catharines buildings).

The cornerstone was laid October 2, 1865, and soon the St. John family was able to move in. The photo above shows the St. John family arrayed in front of their fine new residence — several generations of the family, their servants, and their horse and carriage.

The red brick building had 16 rooms. Behind it stood a carriage house and stable. Notable design elements were its four-storey central tower, light-giving floor-to-ceiling windows on the first floor, and two second floor balconies with canopies.

In front the grounds were bordered by an intricate wrought iron fence, before which stood a row of spindly young trees. Immediately behind the house the land sloped steeply down to the old Welland Canal (where Highway 406 is today), offering a fine view of the farmland of Louth Township beyond.

Samuel L. St. John died in 1881. His widow Martha remained in their home for another decade or so. Eventually the property changed hands, and the building was subdivided into apartments, called the Leonard St. John Apartments, 155 Ontario Street.

The fate of that part of the west side of Ontario Street began to change in the late 1940s when it was decided to build a new Roman Catholic acute care hospital there. A large parcel of land was assembled for that purpose, and among those properties was the former St. John home.

In November 1949 the old mansion was demolished, construction of the hospital began the following year, and the new Hotel Dieu Hospital opened in September 1953.

As it turned out, that hospital only lasted a bit more than half a century. In the late 1990s the provincial government’s health care restructuring program called for amalgamation of eight existing health care facilities in Niagara. The Niagara Health System (NHS) was established in 2000, it took over the Hotel Dieu in 2005, and in 2013 the functions of the former Hotel Dieu as well as the St. Catharines General Hospital were taken over by the NHS’s new St. Catharines site, on Fourth Avenue Louth.

The former Hotel Dieu building was demolished in October 2016. Today its site stands vacant, awaiting construction of a planned multimillion dollar retirement complex.

Dennis Gannon is a member of the Historical Society of St. Catharines