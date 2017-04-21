HEROD: Hopes high for historic Port building

Good news from Port Dalhousie.

The sale of the old Lincoln Fabrics building has been finalized, clearing the way for an eventual residential retrofit.

True, there is a downside to the redevelopment. Lincoln Fabrics, a textile manufacturer housed in the century-old building since 1955, has vacated the premises and moved its operations to Grimsby.

No one in St. Catharines likes seeing manufacturing jobs relocated outside the city, although at least the company is remaining in Niagara.

Still, the four-storey building, constructed in 1900 to house the Maple Leaf Rubber Company, isn’t necessarily the most efficient structure for modern manufacturing, and, given its prime location in Port and attractive historic look, it’s always been viewed as a potentially groovy housing project.

Indeed, there are many who believe such a transformation would showcase how historic structures can be successfully adapted in Port.

The buyer is Sheldon Rosen, a Toronto architect and developer.

Rosen confirmed in a brief conversation that his plan is to restore the building to its early heritage glory and redevelop it as a residential condo, with some mixed uses on the ground floor.

The estate of David Howes, the former owner of the property, had reached a tentative deal with Rosen last summer.

Conditions were attached, however, and a long due diligence period followed. It’s believed a key factor in closing the deal was receiving strong assurance from city hall that the developer’s proposal for the building would not run afoul of municipal planning policies.

Encouragement from the city would seem to be a no-brainer. Make no mistake about it, St. Catharines would love to see something like this work. It would be instant brochure material.

Rosen said he should be in a position to provide more details about the housing project soon.

Speaking of such things, news has been scarce on Grandson of Port Tower (also known in very small circles as Union Waterfront).

You may recall there was quite the dog-and-pony show last summer during which the latest pretty pictures were unveiled by Fortress Real Developments.

Since then, nothing.

Seeking enlightenment, I called Port Dalhousie Coun. Carlos Garcia to see if he had heard any tower talk around town.

Garcia said Union Waterfront has a new project manager, Travis Nolan, who has been a frequent visitor to Port, picking the brains of various stakeholders.

“He’s been a breath of fresh air. He has tried to talk to everybody,” said Garcia.

Part of his mission has been to gauge people’s reaction to the concept that was unveiled last summer. It’s essentially a massive condo project that reaches as high as 12 storeys and accommodates 170 residential units.

Garcia gets the impression that Fortress may be dropping that concept for another one.

Egads, man, I’m running out of generational monikers for the project!

If a substantially altered blueprint is presented, I may have to broaden lineage and refer to the new revision as Third Cousin of Port Tower.

OK, one last bit of real estate news.

As earlier reported, the Golden Pheasant Tavern building on Ontario Street was sold a couple of months ago.

The purchaser is believed to be affiliated in some way with Bayshore Groups (owner of the old General Motors property on Ontario Street) or its president Robert Megna.

Attempts to have Megna confirm this and talk about any plans he might have for the property were unsuccessful.

Shortly thereafter, it was brought to my attention that real estate records show the property was sold in February to 1609651 Ontario Ltd for $469,000.

You may recall that when The Duck was first put on the market last summer it was listed for $1.2 million.

I guess not all properties in Niagara have skyrocketed in value the past year or two, huh?

Anyway, I dutifully emailed Megna again to seek information about the building’s future.

Megna, who is unlikely to teach a Media Relations 101 course anytime soon, replied:

“NO comment.”

Alrighty then.

