Welland Fire and Emergency Services firefighters quickly knocked down a fire inside a building on East Main Street Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to 242 East Main Street at 8:30 p.m. for the report of a structure fire. The first unit on scene reported light smoke coming from the second floor of the building, which contains up to seven units.

Welland Fire Chief Brian Kennedy said the fire was contained to one unit and only the contents inside were damaged by the fire.

"One male resident was taken to hospital for a secondary injury suffered in the parking lot area when evacuating the building."

Kennedy said a fire investigator was on the way to the scene, and would determine the cause of the fire.

The chief didn't have a damage estimate as he had not been inside the unit.

Five fire trucks were on scene with 25 volunteer firefighters and eight career firefighters.

East Main Street, between River Road and Ross Street, was closed for a period of time.