Paula Gardner: Brock's mindful prof

On the bottom corner of her office computer, there's a posted note. A small square of yellow paper with the words in red marker: What does THIS moment require of me?

It's a reminder for Paula Gardner, assistant professor in health sciences at Brock University, to be present. To live in the moment. To be mindful.

“It reminds me to take a breath,” she says. “And ask myself, 'Am I here? Am I bringing my whole self to this'?”

On this day, Gardner stands at her computer, preparing a presentation for the next day. In that moment, she is not thinking about events of the past, or extraneous minutiae of the future. Only, the presentation. The note, and eight years of practising mindfulness in her day, keeps her there. Focused.

When a visitor comes to the door, she transfers her attention to that person. Fully, to that person. She pulls out a chair, sits and begins a conversation. “We live a lot of our lives in mindlessness,” she says. “We get stuck ruminating about the past, or worrying about the future.

“We spend less of our time in this moment, but this moment is all that we have.

“THIS is the reality.

“And if you're not living this one, you've missed it.”

And, in her world, that's tragic.

She sees it a lot a Brock. Students stressed under the weight of anxiety, worried about the future, multitasking without consideration, continuously bombarded with thoughts and ideas. “Students today have less opportunity to pause,” she says.

So, she gives them that opportunity. She begins every one of her classes, with a meditation. Students turn off computers and cell phones, close their eyes, and get comfortable in their seats with their feet flat on the floor. They listen to her voice, as she guides them to relaxation, one body part at a time. Together, they find stillness. Focus on breath.

If their minds wander, she tells them to notice it, and return to the breath.

To breath out anxiety and stress.

Only after that, does she begin her lecture.

Students tell her it's like setting a reset button. They feel more cared for and have a greater sense of belonging in her class. They seem more focused. More willing to participate.

If her students notice Gardner feeling stressed, they'll ask with a light-hearted inflection: “Are you fighting with the present moment?”

And Gardner feels more connected to her students. A better listener. “I feel like we're in a collective,” she says.

Mental health is her passion.

In her office, there's a white rectangular plate with the words, Let's talk about mental health. Keep the conversation going. In the centre, the hand-painted the words: When I = We, Illness = wellness.

The plate is one of about 100 circulating to encourage people to talk about mental health. It's a project of the Paul Hansell Foundation, founded after the suicide death of Paul Hansell, a student at Brock University, in Dec. 2010. He was 18.

Paul's father, Brian Hansell, started the foundation to break down barriers and make mental health part of everyday conversation.

The idea for the #ConvoPlate project, is to have each plate passed along, from one person to the next, to encourage more conversation and raise funds for mental health programs for youth.

Gardner received her plate from Darcy Baker, a St. Catharines author who told the story of his journey with depression in his book, Why I Run.

In time, Gardner will pass on the plate to someone else.

She didn't always lead a mindful life. Indeed, when her friends encouraged her to try yoga, she dismissed it. She was active, into sports and yoga seemed too make-believe. And then, some nine years ago, when she was late for her first class teaching at the City University of New York, she walked into the classroom sweaty, heart racing and anxious.

“Everyone was looking at me,” she says. She needed a minute to compose herself. “I thought, if I take a minute, everyone has to take a minute.”

She closed her eyes and asked the 50 students in the room to do the same. And as she focused on releasing tension from her own body, she brought the students along with her.

Minutes later, eyes opened, she felt present with them. “And they were 100 per cent with me.”

The experience had such an impact, she brought it to her classes when she came to Brock four years ago.

Since then, other professors have started to use it at the start of their own classes, playing a recording of Gardner for the students.

She has turned it all into The Mindfulness Experiment, a research project to gather data on the impact of meditation and mindfulness to the class, the students and instructors.

And she hopes it continues into their lives, beyond the classroom.

Mindfulness has given Gardner many more moments of joy. It's allowed her to find more meaning in the daily activities of life.

And for a moment, she allows herself to wonder how the university would be if every class began with a meditation. A moment of mindfulness.

“I'd love to have a contemplative campus,” she says.

“If all classes at Brock started this way ... it would be amazing.”

Paula Gardner

To learn more about Paula Gardner and her research on mindfulness, visit www.pgardner.info/

Paul Hansell Foundation

To learn more about the foundation visit www.paulhansellfoundation.com/

Why I Run

To learn more about Darcy Patrick and his book Why I Run, see his Facebook page, www.facebook.com/darcytpatrick