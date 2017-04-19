Randy Klaassen

Special to the Advance

Niagara-on-the-Lake town councillors learned what it takes to be a firefighter Monday night at the Virgil Fire Hall.

At an event hosted by Rob Grimwood, Niagara-on-the-Lake’s new fire chief, councillors donned the heavy firefighting gear before receiving some instruction, being put through the paces and then given an opportunity to take part in some firefighting drills.

Andrew Allan, fire inspector and public educator, greeted councillors at the door, showing off materials used in fire prevention presentations to community groups, including schools and seniors facilities. Sparky, the department’s mascot, couldn’t be there for the presentation, Allan said, indicating the character has been so busy lately a new costume had been necessary. In presentations to kids, Allan said, his satisfaction comes from the children telling him their ‘Daddy tests our fire alarms, and when it goes off we get out of the house and go to our meeting place.’

“This means our prevention education is working and effective,” he said.

While representatives of NOTL’s five fire stations lent support, Grimwood gave councillors an overview of services provided, operations undertaken, and the commitment it takes to be a volunteer fire fighter.

While the evening had moments of fun, as councilors dawned fire protection gear and where given ‘hands on’ experience with equipment, Grimwood said the purpose was to give councillors knowledge for their task of making important decisions for the safety of NOTL.

Grimwood said that while the number of structural fire calls are down, the problem is with newer construction methods which allow fire to spread faster and cause more destruction.

“Back in the 1960s homes were built with solid materials and rooms were divided, which means fires tend to be more contained. Newer homes are built with light-weight material, and have open-concept design, which allows a fire to spread faster. In addition, newer homes are built closer to each other, endangering neighouring homes.”

While the fire department is dealing with fewer structural fires, they are being called upon to assist with a wide variety of situations; anything from a tourist being unable to get out of a locked public washroom, to a chemical spill. “The training needed to respond has become more and more diverse,” Grimwood told councillors.

Coun. Paolo Miele asked, “When you have a situation our volunteers are not trained for, how do you know whom to call?”

Grimwood responded, “It’s critical for us to know who in the area has specialized training. For example, if there were a hazardous waste situation, we will call upon the Niagara Falls Fire Department because they have members specifically trained and the equipment to contain and clean up hazardous waste.”

When it comes to recruiting volunteers, Grimwood said, there are specific challenges facing NOTL’s volunteer-based fire department; namely our aging population.

“There are fewer young people willing to put in the time and energy it takes to serve. Further, it used to be that volunteers lived and worked in the community, and as a result were available for calls 24/7. Nowadays, many of those who serve commute for work outside the community, or employers are less willing to allow flexibility for time away from work.”

Last year the NOTL fire department responded to 602 calls. The majority of those calls were fire alarm activations, medical assistance, and motor vehicle collisions.

When it comes to medical assistance, Grimwood said that with the growing older population there has been an increase in calls. “When an ambulance has left the community for the hospital, this increases the dependence on the fire department to respond to medical calls.”

Coun. Maria Bau-Coote asked if council should start considering a new strategy to deal with these situations.

Grimwood responded that there are several options, one of which is to ensure firefighters receive additional training and equipment.

Given that responding to motor vehicle collisions is a significant part of firefighting, Grimwood said, “the good news is, newer cars are much safer than they use to be, especially with air bags. However, they are also more complicated to perform rescue operations because of the safety features built into them. For example, if the air bags have not deployed during the accident, firefighters don’t want to set them off while trying to extradite an injured person.”

Members of council were given an opportunity to try their hands at a number of procedures used by firefighters. In demonstrations they felt the power of a water hose and the jaws of life, watched the team work involved in transferring water from a tanker truck to a pumper, saw Bau-Coote bundled up simulating a high-angle rescue, and dressed up with respirators to enter a simulated smoke filled room to search for a missing person.

Lord Mayor Pat Darte, said this was the first time councillors had the opportunity to learn about the challenges faced by our firefighter volunteers.

“The evening gave us a deep appreciation for the work done by volunteers. You can see their passion for the work they do,” he said.

“We are extremely lucky to have such dedicated people who sacrifice time for training, and time away from their own families, to serve our community. They are real heroes who put their lives on the line for others, and we can’t thank them enough.”