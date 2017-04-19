New swing great for toddlers

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

A new swing installed at the Cpl. Albert Storm playground in Crystal Beach is the only one of its kind in Ontario.

Called an expression swing, the new feature, paid for by the Crystal Beach Firefighters Association, allows parents and guardians to swing with their toddlers, directly facing one another while swinging back and forth. It gives both the opportunity to have eye contact and see the expressions on the other’s face as they swing.

Before last Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt at Waterfront Park, also hosted by local firefighters, the new piece of equipment was officially introduced to the community.

Several fundraisers held through the Crystal Beach firehall over the last two years paid for the $5,500 addition at the park, which opened in 2009, also as a result of the Crystal Beach Firefighters Association’s hard work and dedication.

Occasionally, vandalism is an issue at the local playground. A bench was destroyed last year and just recently a light was smashed, says Station 6 district chief Doug Atkins.

“It’s frustrating, but there hasn’t been anything overwhelming,” he said.

Cpl. Albert Storm was a member of the Canadian Forces from Fort Erie who was killed in Afghanistan in 2006.