Church tower coming down

A church tower that has overlooked St. Catharines for 147 years from Welland Avenue is coming down.

Time has not been kind to the iconic tower and after years of putting it off, the owner of the Welland Avenue United Church building, Community Living of St. Catharines, is bringing the tower down in the interests of public safety.

“It is structurally in bad shape,” said Al Moreland, chief executive officer of Community Living, which provides supports and programs for residents with intellectual disabilities.

“It’s not a work space issue for us in the building, but it could fall on someone passing by.”

Plans to reduce the tower’s height by three metres were announced Tuesday along with the removal or protection of several stained glass windows and replacement of two roofs at the church.

The renovations are being funded by the provincial and federal governments.

The lion’s share of the cost is being fronted by Queen’s Park with $185,000 coming from the partner renewal program through the Ministry of Community and Social Services. Another $26,000 is being provided by Ottawa through its social housing improvement program.

Helena Jaczek, minister of community and social services, toured the Community Living facility Tuesday with St. Catharines MPP Jim Bradley, St. Mayor Walter Sendzik and St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle.

Community Living bought the historic church in 2008 after its congregation amalgamated with Memorial United Church and St. Paul Street United Church.

The interior has been extensively renovated since then, making space for Community Living’s programs.

Moreland said Community Living sold the church’s massive pipe organ five years ago, but the buyer has yet to collect it.

“Maybe we’ll have to sell it again,” he said.

Moreland said many of the church’s historic artifacts have been preserved, but maintaining some of the exterior features, including stained glass windows and the church tower, isn’t possible anymore.

He said Community Living has been advised the tower is structurally unsound and constitutes a safety hazard. The stained-glass windows, which were set into the original brick walls, sometimes fall out in strong winds.

While the tower will be taken down — Moreland expects work to begin in May — some of the windows might stay where they are if they can be protected with Plexiglas, he said.

Any windows that are removed will be preserved, Moreland said.

Community Living serves about 800 Niagara residents. It has 230 staff and about 100 volunteers.