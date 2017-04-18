Welland to look at possible fortification bylaw

Welland city staff will look into what can be done about those who use security cameras in intrusive and potentially illegal ways, after a notice of motion passed at council.



The motion was brought forward by Ward 6 Coun. Jim Larouche who said he’s received calls about “unfriendly neighbour situations” where personal security cameras have been aimed into living rooms and bedrooms of next-door neighbours.



Larouche said it is a serious issue and he hoped to get building staff investigate and advise what the next step should be.



Ward 4 Coun. Pat Chiocchio wondered if it was more a police issue if incidents like Larouche described were taking place.



Mayor Frank Campion said he spoke to some residents who had an issue with a neighbour pointing a camera at their bedroom and were told there was nothing police could do about it.



Campion said there is a bylaw in Hamilton that allows for security cameras, but they are not allowed to have the black domes over them that shield which direction the camera is pointed.



“It makes it very obvious where the camera is pointed,” said Campion. “This is not about banning anything”