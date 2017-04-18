Thieves make off with four computers

Niagara Regional Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole four Apple iMac computers from a Welland institution in March.

Police say during the evening on March 15, the two suspects took the four, 21.5-inch computers valued at $7,000 from the institution.

The computers are described as flatscreen monitors, with keyboards and computer mice. The serial numbers for the stolen computers are D25K90QHDNMM, D25K90QRDNMM, D25K90QWDNMM, and D25K90QXDNMM.

The first suspect is described as a white male, between 20 and 30 years old, with short brown hair and a medium build. He was wearing a beige ball cap with white writing on the front, a grey hooded sweater and a puffy, sleeveless winter jacket. He also had on blue jeans and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white female, between 20 and 30 years old, with her long black hair pulled into a ponytail with a barrette. She’s shorter than the male and wore a long, full-length grey dress with blue, horizontal stripes at the bottom. She also had on a zippered, hooded coat.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Cst. David Sinclair at 905-688-4111 ext. 43330 or by email at david.sinclair@niagarapolice.ca.