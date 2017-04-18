Person killed in highway hit and run

The Ontario Provincial Police say a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run on Highway 406 near Glendale Avenue early this morning.

Police say the man was killed around 4:20 a.m. by an unknown vehicle. The highway was shut down for several hours while OPP officers investigated the scene.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says police don't know what kind of vehicle was involved and is asking anyone with information to call the Niagara OPP detachment at 905-356-1311.

The identity of the pedestrian is not being released by police at this time, Schmidt said.