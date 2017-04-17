Welland Civic Square revitalization eyed

Welland Civic Square could see an upgrade if council approves the development of a concept plan for changing the public area in front.



A report from city staff says the civic square has the potential to be a landmark in the downtown core and that downtown revitalization is an important part of the overall health of a community.



It says the space has seen an increasing in interest, with events such as movie nights and community events broadcast on the big screen bringing in local residents.

“In order to continue the growth of these events, and to attract future community gatherings, a revitalization strategy for (the) civic square is necessary,” the report says.



It adds that Niagara Region has contributed, in kind, an architect holding the position of manager of urban design, to work on the project and produce the concept drawings, and renderings for the revitalization of the civic square.