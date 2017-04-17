Fire determined not to be suspicious

After an investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal, the cause of the fire that destroyed a waterfront home in Fort Erie early Saturday has been determined not to be criminal or suspicious in nature.



According to a press release issued by Niagara Regional Police, the investigation has been concluded.



Members of the Fort Erie Fire Department were called out to a home on Kam Road along the shore of Crescent Beach around 5 a.m. Saturday.



Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed in flames.



The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.



Damage was pegged at $500,000.



A neighbouring home also sustained approximately $20,000 in damage.