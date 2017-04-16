THE CAPPIES: Eden's Don't Drink the Water

Students peer review Eden Secondary School's production of Woody Allen's Don't Drink the Water.

Allen play a show to remember

Roxana Moise

Governor Simcoe Secondary School

Dramatic police chases, a friendly priest-turned-magician and botched international spy exchanges — these may not seem like part of your average family vacation, but for the Hollanders, they’re just another day in the life.

Comedy, emotion and unpredictability all came together to provide an uproarious night of entertainment at Eden High School’s performance of Don’t Drink the Water.

Woody Allen’s first published play, Don’t Drink the Water features a farcical cast of characters against the politically charged backdrop of the Cold War. In the American embassy of an unnamed country behind the Iron Curtain, the incompetent Axel Magee is given one last chance to handle business in the place of his father; however, his good intentions quickly go awry when a family of tourists on the run from the secret police burst in looking for asylum. Accused of being spies after cluelessly wandering into a top security area to snap some photos, the Hollander family causes chaos with their knack for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Eden’s cast skilfully handled the play, showcasing their acting ability with a series of scenes that left the audience in stitches. The well-chosen comedic talent kept the characters relatable throughout the progressively more unrealistic situations they were thrown into. This allowed an arrestingly real picture of the rest of the world to be painted by the actors, expanding the story far beyond the walls of the room. Through Walter and Marion’s squabbling about their lives and Father Drobney’s narration, people and events that were never shown seemed as substantial as the physical scene before the audience’s eyes.

Standout performances included Bailly Grigg and Jesse Klassen as Marion and Walter Hollander, an American couple with a penchant for arguing. The pair’s natural comedic timing, supplemented with thick New Jersey accents, brought their characters to life through both their bickering and their more tender moments, however rare. Axel Magee’s self-deprecating sense of humour, along with the well-meaning intents behind his sometimes disastrous actions, were also captured excellently by Carson Suggett’s use of expression.

The scene was set entirely in the main room of the embassy, with details like the green- striped walls and the classic rotary phone on the desk transporting the drama back to the ’60s. The passage of time was portrayed through subtle prop and costume changes, something that added an extra layer of realism to the lives of those stuck in the embassy. The timing of the lighting and sound effects were also commendable, from the well-executed flashing of a bomb to Axel’s not-so-subtle attempts to spark a romance by lowering the lights in his office. The technical aspects as a whole were well-chosen and added polish to the piece.

The comedic prowess and chemistry of the cast, paired with the thoughtful directorial choices, had the audience laughing, cringing and gasping along with the characters.

At the end of the night, Eden’s performance of Don’t Drink the Water was an abundance of fun and ultimately a show to remember.

Don’t Drink the Water a comedic whirlwind

Sam Langdon

Greater Fort Erie Secondary School

It’s the 1960s in Europe. The Cold War rages. A family of American tourists are hiding out in an American embassy on the other side of the Iron Curtain, attempting to escape capture at the hands of the secret police.

While it may sound like the premise for a drama, or a thriller, or perhaps even a prequel to The Americans, Eden High School’s production of Don’t Drink the Water is anything but traditional.

The comedic play was penned by Woody Allen in 1966, and is brought to life on stage in a cosy theatre at Eden High School.

The small space was outfitted with a lovely set that perfectly captured the time period of the piece and was used well within the play to facilitate smooth character entrances and exits, and accommodate a number of chase sequences and other comedic bits of staging. As the play was written more than 50 years ago, some of the humour can feel a little bit dated, but much of it still rings true, and all is well presented in this production.

The energetic cast, under the direction of fellow student, Jenny Wubs, brings to life the play’s quirky and vibrant characters. They carry the audience along through a series of increasingly more bizarre, hilarious and high-stakes situations. Standout performances were given by Jesse Klassen and Bailly Grigg for their roles as Walter and Marion Hollander, respectively. The duo were a comedic tour de force, their fantastic chemistry and back-and-forth banter put the audience in stitches whenever they took the stage.

Physical comedy was also used wonderfully throughout the production, particularly by Carson Suggett, as Axel Magee, the bumbling son of the ambassador and de facto leader of the embassy in his father’s absence.

Both the cast and the crew alike are to be commended for their seamless execution of the play’s numerous quick costume changes, and the immaculate co-ordination of the lighting and sound cues with the action taking place on stage. On the odd occasion something did go awry, the cast was always ready to step in, quickly and smoothly correcting any issues. Though the blackouts between scenes could feel a bit long at times, the cast’s high energy and wild antics brought the audience quickly back into the story, the pause being relatively quickly forgotten.

Eden’s Don’t Drink the Water is a comedic whirlwind sure to keep audiences laughing from the moment of the Hollander’s capture to right up to their escape.

Eden takes a hilarious trip with the Hollanders

Carolyn Holmes

Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School

We’ve all had our share of disastrous vacations, but if you think that yours were bad, meet the Hollanders.

They’re your average American family with really bad luck and a lot of curiosity. The most important thing they learn: “Don’t drink the water.”

Eden High School put on a hilarious performance of Don’t Drink the Water, a political comedy and Woody Allen’s first published play.

It takes place during the 1960s, in an American embassy behind the Iron Curtain, where trouble strikes after Ambassador Magee leaves his disaster-prone son Axel in charge of the embassy. Within minutes three American tourists, the Hollanders, come running in seeking refuge from the police for taking photos in a restricted zone. The story takes off from here, chock full of comedy, disaster and a bit of romance. In Don’t Drink the Water, you never know what’s going to come next.

This student-directed play (Jenny Wubs) was well-executed, and the cast was well-versed in its choreography and lines. The actors were in time with their cues, and well prepared to smooth over any mishaps. The dynamic duo of Marion Hollander (Bailly Grigg) and Walter Hollander (Jesse Klassen) amused the audience with their comical lines and facial expressions, while the dramatic actions of Axel Magee (Carson Suggett) and Susan Hollander (Diana Karapetyan) were pulled off without a hitch. Notable performances were put on by the chef (Rowan Hegi), as she was chased around the room carrying a hare, and Krojack (Braeden Miller), the agent charged with capturing the Hollanders.

The original music by Ethan Hanlin added another dimension to the play, and entertained viewers during costume changes. An especially memorable James Bond-esque composition fit nicely into the play.

Although all scenes took place in a single room, the set was well done and very detailed. It used all the space on the small stage well, and effectively utilized props. Additionally, the stage was well lit. The costumes were appropriate for the time period, and the hair of the actresses was suited to the personality of each character. The costume changes, while occasionally lengthy, were frequent and helped to move the story along. The lighting and sound was prompt, with no time lapses.

This hilarious play, that had viewers in stitches, is well worth taking the time to see, so pack your bags, and take a trip with the Hollanders.