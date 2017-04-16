Discover how modern landfills are planned, engineered and monitored and see first-hand why reducing waste is so important at the Humberstone Landfill Site in Welland.



Touring the site is just one of the many activities taking place in Welland, Port Colborne, and across Niagara as part of week-long activities to celebrate Earth Day, April 22.



The tour of the landfill site, 700 Humberstone Road, Welland, takes place Wednesday, April 19 and can be done by taking a bus from Niagara Region headquarters, at Campbell West entrance, 1815 Sir Isaac Brock Way, Thorold.



Those who take their own car to the landfill site, should arrive at 10 a.m. and should advise if they are providing their own transportation when registering for the tour.



In addition, experience first-hand how a Harris Hawk keeps the landfill free of gulls.



Reservations are required to participate in the tour and space is limited. Spaces can be reserved by calling the region’s waste info-line at 905-356-4141, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by emailing Alexis Stupich at alexis.stupich@niagararegion.ca.



In Port Colborne, Evergreen Academy Inc., located in the west wing of the Presbyterian Church at 176 Elm St., is inviting the community to an Earth Day Extravaganza on April 22nd from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.



There will be games, contests, giveaways, entertainment including Rocky the Eco Pup from the Paw Patrol, and information booths. Mayor John Maloney will be on hand to kick off the event.



“Earth Day is a chance for us to celebrate our home, and to take the time to think of ways in which we can become better stewards of our planet. Even small changes are worthwhile, and if everybody made one small change this Earth Day, we would be well on our way to a happier and healthier Earth,” said Evergreen Academy director Laura O’Connell.



There will be Earth Day fun to be had at Welland Farmers’ Market, with childrens’ activities, face painting. Those who come out can help beautify the market.



Textile Waste Diversion will be on hand, and if you bring a bag of used clothing/textiles, you’ll receive a free market tote bag, while supplies last. Earth Day at the market runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.