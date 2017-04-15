'Easter egg etiquette' at 30th annual hunt

An Easter tradition in the Garden City attracted crowds of children who scoured a field at Jaycee Gardens Park for chocolate eggs wrapped in colourful foil.

The damp cool weather Saturday morning wasn't enough to keep people from participating in the 30th annual JCI St. Catharines Easter Egg Hunt, an event that has entertained generations of St. Catharines children.

“You have parents bringing their kids now and they came as kids,” said event co-ordinator Dana Monterosso.

“It's great to see it, and to do it for the kids and the community.”

She said the event's longevity is the result of partnerships throughout the community as well as local businesses and organizations, which “showcases the best of what Niagara has to offer.”

In the three decades since the was first held, Monterosso said it has grown to become one of the largest in North America.

She said children collect more than 50,000 chocolate eggs, distributed by about 30 volunteers including local political leaders, as well as the mascots of the Niagara Ice Dogs, Niagara River Lions, Brock University and Niagara College.

Although attendance was free, JCI collected monetary donations or nonperishable food for Community Care of St. Catharines from many of the hundreds of people who visited the park.

St. Catharines Regional Coun. Kelly Edgar was a member of the Jaycees back in 1987 when the first hunt took place, as way to teach new members how to manage projects.

“Thirty years ago when we had our orientation night, the brand new members put together the Easter egg hunt as a project,” he said. “We gave it to them and said, 'OK you guys run with it.'”

But despite its long history in the community, JCI national vice-president Crispin Bottomley said its organizers are still finding ways to improve. For instance, a few years ago plastic fencing was used to cordon off the hunting grounds, rather than yellow caution tape that had been used previously.

“We found that the fencing gave more opportunity for the children (rather than their parents) to be the ones participating,” Bottomley said.

“It's just Easter egg etiquette. For example, last year in the United States there were Easter egg hunts that had to be cancelled because of parent involvement.”

At the JCI event, only the parents of the youngest egg hunters were permitted on the hunting grounds. And most of the excited children apparently don't need their parents, anyway.

About 15,000 eggs are left for the children to find in each of four age groups, “and each time whether it's the youngest children or even the oldest, they'll be gone in under five minutes,” Bottomley said.